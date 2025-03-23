Video: Film Review - 2026 four-star Miami RB Commit Javian Mallory

The Hurricanes have secured one of the top running back prospects in the state in four-star West Boca product Javian Mallory.

At 6 feet and 200 pounds, he brings an excellent blend of size, strength, and elite vision. He has torn up South Florida for years and is widely respected as one of the best players in the area.

I witnessed his 345-yard game vs. state semi-finalist Blanche Ely, and he looked like a created player on NCAA. The Canes are widely expected to take two running backs this class, with all attention shifting to five-star ATH/RB Derrek Cooper via local powerhouse Chaminade-Madonna.





Size

After back-to-back cycles of Mark Fletcher and Jordan Lyle being added to the room, it is nice to see another big running back who has the South Florida wiggle outside of his power. With his 6-foot height, he can potentially fill out nicely during his time as a Cane.





Vision

No waisted motion in his game, it's like he see's angles before they happen and knows when to make timely jumpcuts or deadlegs upfield.





Athleticism

A top-tier athlete for his size and power, he has breakaway speed vs. verified competition and also the ability to make defenders miss in a phone booth.





Ball Skills

An accomplished receiver out of the backfield adds another dimension to his game.





Production

Despite only playing in six games, he ran for nearly 700 yards and ten touchdowns in an injury-riddled year, which shows the type of seasons he is used to producing.