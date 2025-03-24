Recruiting Rumor Mill: Top programs host major visitors

Israel Briggs

The news continues to flow in from another busy weekend and, it's Monday, so that means it's time for another Recruiting Rumor Mill.

It’s going to be very tough to beat South Carolina for the three-star offensive lineman from Clinton, S.C., with NC State, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Florida rounding out his top five. The Gators definitely impressed during a recent visit with the program’s structure and competitiveness at practice, but it feels like South Carolina and NC State could battle it out here.

During a recent visit to LSU, the Arizona State four-star tight end commit loved his time in Baton Rouge and being in the South for the first time. Briggs also hit it off with new assistant coach Alex Atkins. The Tigers definitely left an impression on the Visalia (Calif.) Redwood standout but the word is he’s staying “locked in” with the Sun Devils.

Brown could be Oklahoma’s to lose especially after an “awesome” visit to Norman recently where he loved a lot about it, especially sitting down with position coach Jay Valai and talking football in a one-on-one setting. The list remains long for the four-star defensive back from Owasso, Okla., with Texas A&M, Penn State, Nebraska, Purdue, Arkansas, Oklahoma State and UNLV all involved but Oklahoma looks very strong here.

Georgia Tech, South Florida and Wake Forest are standing out the most now to the Powder Springs (Ga.) Hillgrove standout but Georgia is sniffing around pretty heavily. Carbin was told the Bulldogs are looking for a true outside linebacker and he “literally fits the description.” Georgia’s coaches will be by again during spring practice and if an offer comes it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Carbin commit on the spot.

After spending more time at Georgia last week, the word is that the Bulldogs have extended their lead as the front-runner for the 2027 four-star linebacker from Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook. From a campus tour to playing games with players to a strength and conditioning presentation to seeing the facilities to seeing practice and being in meetings, Cypher got the whole experience and loved it. Ohio State, North Carolina and Notre Dame are others involved but Georgia is the team to beat.

The campus, the competitiveness and the physicality at Pitt’s spring practice definitely stood out to the three-star offensive tackle from Columbus (Ohio) Watterson. Position coach Jeremy Darveau plans to stop by in the spring and an official visit could happen as well. The Panthers are definitely in the running but Missouri, Iowa State and Kentucky are right there as well. Eglitis visited Ohio State last week but the Buckeyes haven’t offered yet.

Fielder has forever left in his recruitment since he’s a 2028 prospect but Florida State is definitely a front-runner and could be tough to beat for the Carrollton, Ga., standout. A recent visit to Florida went well as he develops a strong relationship with coach Billy Napier. Miami and Syracuse also stand out and and he was at Ole Miss over the weekend with a trip to Georgia coming up.

The four-star offensive tackle from Akron (Ohio) Hoban had another excellent visit to Ohio State and he especially liked that new offensive line coach Tyler Bowen seems like he’s “on a mission to make his guys the best.” There is a ton of offensive line staff in Columbus and that’s a big draw but Greer has loved Missouri for a very long time. Wisconsin, Florida and Tennessee are also hanging around.

There is a long way to go in Irvin’s recruitment but the 2027 four-star linebacker from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy loved his recent visit to Ohio State. The culture there, how practices and meetings are run, how professional the entire program operates all stood out to Irvin. He also has Notre Dame, Miami, Michigan, Colorado, SMU, Georgia and Tennessee on his early top list.

A visit to Ohio State went well in recent days as it was made clear to the Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County standout that he’s tops on its running back board, but the word is that Georgia and Miami have a leg up in Lamar’s recruitment. The four-star standout is at Clemson through Tuesday so the Tigers could surge after this trip.

The top of the list is very close for Quinn and a recent visit to Clemson definitely helped the Tigers. The four-star edge rusher from Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian feels the staff there cares about him not only as a football player but a person, too. Notre Dame, Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia Tech are also in that top group.

A top seven has formed for the four-star receiver from Mansfield, Texas, with TCU, Baylor, Stanford, Miami, Illinois, Arizona and Texas Tech leading the way. There had been some chatter that Texas A&M would make the list, too, but that isn’t the case as the rumor has been that the Horned Frogs could look strongest right now.

What Scruggs likes most about Clemson is that it’s different and that could be the key to landing the four-star offensive tackle from Leesburg (Va.) Loudoun County. On a recent visit, Scruggs loved “how elite their culture is” and the coaching staff made it as clear as possible that he’s a top priority. Clemson, Michigan, Penn State, Georgia and Oklahoma are the front-runners.

Oklahoma is making a major run at Stokes along with Tennessee, Penn State and Oregon involved and more offers on the way. During a recent visit to Norman, the high three-star running back from Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon loved sitting in on the running back meetings to see how position coach DeMarco Murray coaches. The energy around the entire program made a big impact on him.

Minnesota, Cal and Texas A&M have been three front-runners for the three-star offensive tackle from Phoenix (Ariz.) Mountain Pointe but a new offer from Ohio State threw a wrench in his plans. The Buckeyes are “somewhere at the top of the list” for Thomas because Ohio State lived up to its reputation and he loves coach Ryan Day and new position coach Tyler Bowen. Visits to Washington, Arkansas and Kansas will happen next and then Thomas should be ready to commit.

The four-star linebacker from Mobile (Ala.) Cottage Hill Christian Academy remains locked in with Auburn but a recent visit to Georgia was the best trip he’s been on. The Bulldogs’ coaching staff made it clear to him he could play middle or outside linebacker. A trip to Florida also went well, as Toodle had a chance to talk with former Gators star Brandon Spikes. But Georgia looks like the biggest threat to Auburn right now.

A trip to Florida recently where Walton got to shadow a running back already on the team and the message that he’s a “necessity for them” has pushed the Gators even higher on his list. The four-star running back from Carrollton (Ga.) Central has Florida, Stanford, Notre Dame, Alabama and Tennessee as the frontrunners but it wouldn’t be a surprise if the three SEC programs had the edge.

Oregon has moved super high for the 2027 four-star receiver from Las Vegas (Nev.) Arbor View especially after a recent visit where he loved how fast-paced the offense moved. Warren felt the brotherhood in Eugene and he loved coach Dan Lanning so those are going to be big considerations for Warren. Alabama, Tennessee, USC, Michigan, Utah, Texas A&M and Oklahoma are the other early standouts.

Penn State, Michigan, Arizona State and a new group of SEC programs are all going to make a major run at the 2027 four-star tight end from Libertyville, Ill., but Ohio State has set the bar high and the Buckeyes could be the team to watch now. Williams is impressed with how the OSU coaches treated him and the program’s success, but many more visits will happen first.

Florida State has been considered the clear front-runner for the 2027 four-star safety from Davie (Fla.) Western but a new offer from Miami definitely makes it interesting. The Hurricanes will be one to watch especially with location being considered as a two-team, in-state race is shaping up for Williams.