Which city produces the best HS football talent? You decide

Atlanta? Los Angeles? Miami? Dallas? A longstanding debate in the recruiting world has been which metro area produces the best football players. So now in conjunction with millions of other brackets reaching the round of 16, here's one more to follow. Our national recruiting analysts picked the top 16 metro areas for high school football talent and seeded them 1-16, with No. 1 being their collective pick as the best. Our analyst group focused solely on the talent churned out so far in the 2020s. And now we will let the fans take it from here and vote to decide which city they believe is the king of football talent. Below, our analysts give the case for each metro area/region we've selected. Winning cities after three days advance to the round of eight. At the bottom of this story, you will find how each of our national recruiting analysts filled out their bracket.

THE SEEDS

1. Tampa/St. Pete 2. Atlanta 3. Dallas/Fort Worth 4. Los Angeles 5. Miami/South Florida 6. South Georgia 7. Detroit 8. New Orleans/South Louisiana 9. Houston 10. DMV 11. Birmingham/Montgomery 12. St. Louis 13. Las Vegas 14. Chicago 15. Charlotte 16. Philadelphia

THE MATCHUPS

1. Tampa/St. Pete vs. 16. Philadelphia

2. Atlanta vs. 15. Charlotte

3. Dallas/Fort Worth vs. 14. Chicago

4. Los Angeles vs. 13. Las Vegas

5. Miami/South Florida vs. 12. St. Louis

The Case For South Florida: When it comes to the perception, the numbers and certainly the names, South Florida continues to hold onto its reputation as one of America's truly fertile football hotbeds. Narrowing the production window to the first half of this decade proves more of the same, whether leaning on the names stationed on Saturday's like Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith or those about to enter at the highest level like fellow former five-star and one-time prep teammate of Smith in first round projection Shemar Stewart. Dipping into the Rivals rankings, five-stars flood in from the region, including an even one dozen since the class of 2020 wrapped up. The blue-chip depth thereafter remains just as staggering, with 79 additional recruits ranked within the Rivals250 hailing from Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties combined. The volume is just as impressive relative to the NFL Draft, too, as more than 50 South Floridians have been drafted since the decade began, including nine in Round 1. Some of the names near the top of the list have made sense all the way through the process like Smith's certainly will. Dallas Turner was a five-star who worked his way into the first round and he put together a great rookie campaign in the league thereafter. Fellow five-stars from that 2021 cycle included James Williams, Terrence Lewis and Corey Collier, however. Of the trio only Williams, drafted in the seventh round in 2024, heard his name called on the big stage. So for every Patrick Surtain II, fresh off of a Defensive Player of the Year campaign with the Denver Broncos, there are also some big-name busts relative to ranking dotting the line in SoFlo. – John Garcia Jr. The Case For St. Louis: St. Louis has become known for putting a lot of high school football players into Power Four programs. Teams from all over the country recruit the area hard making it one of the most competitive recruiting grounds in the country. Going back to the 2020 class five-star wide receiver Jordan Johnson signed with Notre Dame. He ended up transferring to UCF. The 2021 class produced high four-star defensive back Jakalin Johnson who went to Ohio State. Johnson then went to LSU and injuries have really derailed a promising career. But the 2022 class saw St. Louis hit big with wide receiver Luther Burden. He was a superstar coming out of East St. Louis and at Missouri and will now be one of the first receivers selected in the upcoming NFL Draft. Running back Jeremiyah Love had a great career at Notre Dame as well. Ryan Wingo was an immediate impact player for the Longhorns and has future NFL player written all over him. Keep an eye out for Missouri defensive back Charles Bass and USC wide receiver Corey Simms from the 2025 class. Four-star 2026 defensive end Titan Davis and 2027 linebacker Marshaun Ivy are just two players in the city that have a lot of attention in their recruitments. – Greg Smith

6. South Georgia vs. 11. Birmingham/Montgomery

7. Detroit vs. 10. DMV

8. New Orleans/South Louisiana vs. 9. Houston

NATIONAL ANALYSTS' BRACKETS

JOHN GARCIA JR.:

ADAM GORNEY:

GREG SMITH:

SAM SPIEGELMAN: