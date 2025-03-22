Miami wins out for blue-chip running back recruit Javian Mallory

While Saturday's decision to go public with a verbal commitment to Miami will always hold a unique place among Javian Mallory's memories, it caps a four-month stretch the four-star recruit will never forget.

A severe accident on November 3 left Mallory with a fractured skull. He was unconscious for the majority of the ensuing four days, under heavy sedation in an ICU.

Yet every time he would come to, he wanted to know how West Boca High School practices were going ahead of a would-be state title run for the Bulls.

"He was worried about getting back to football from the moment he opened his eyes," Jennette Mallory, his mother, said.

Mallory would hit rehabilitation hard and eventually earn clearance from doctors on January 28. Just over one month later, he showed up to the Under Armour Next Miami event trim and fit, winning running back MVP despite a loaded field.

"It was fun," the new Cane commitment said. "With some people, therapy and rehab is a hassle but for me, I couldn't wait to get back so I was killing rehab day in and day out. I was waiting on the moment to show the world that I'm back to myself, I'm back to who I am -- one of the top backs in the country.

"It felt amazing, honestly. It's a blessing from God to be able to go through what I went through -- to come out and look and feel better than I did before. I put a lot of work into myself."

Ranked among the top 10 running backs nationally, with more than 50 offers to his name, the story hit its celebratory apex on Saturday as Mallory and his family informed Mario Cristobal of the decision.

"The way Coach Cristobal is running the program, the culture he is bringing back to Miami, the swag, I really like that," Mallory said. "It's the old Miami culture of winning national championships.

"Miami is a school where I can go in, day one, and compete for an impactful role in the offense. I fit in perfectly. Their scheme and what I run at my high school is pretty similar. They say I'm their top priority at running back and I fit in perfectly with the team."