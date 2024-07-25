Miami offensive lineman Zion Nelson has officially medically retired from football after multiple knee injuries.

In 2019, the 6'6" 315-pound talent from Sumter, SC started all 13 games at left tackle as a true freshman.

In the following season, Nelson saw action in ten games and made seven starts, including the final six games of the season, at left tackle. He helped the offense to a 512-yard output in the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma State (Dec. 29) with a start at left tackle.

In 2021, Nelson started all 12 games at left tackle for the Hurricanes earning All-ACC Honorable Mention recognition.

Nelson was projected as high as a first-round pick.

Playing in just one game against Texas A&M in 2022, Nelson’s season was cut short by a knee injury.

Nelson was rated a two-star prospect coming out of. Led Sumter to a 10-1 record and appearance in Class AAAAA regional semifinals as a senior in 2018.

Nelson chose Miami over offers from Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Campbell, Georgia Southern, and Western Kentucky among others.