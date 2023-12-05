Miami opens as favorite against Rutgers in Pinstripe Bowl
The Miami Hurricanes football will be the favorite in the Pinstripe Bowl against Rutgers later this month.
The Hurricanes (7-5) opened as a 4.5-point favorite over the Scarlet Knights, and the over/under total set at 42.5 points. But the line has now moved to three, according to most sports betting lines.
Miami ended its regular season with an emphatic 45-20 win over Boston College, ending a three-game losing streak. Rutgers (6-6) lost its last four games by a combined score of 125-46 to Ohio State, Iowa, Penn State, and Maryland.
Miami quarterback Jacurri Brown will start for Miami, with Tyler Van Dyke entering the transfer portal and backup Emory Williams recovering from an arm injury. Standout Miami defenders Leonard Taylor, Kamren Kinchens, and James Williams are expected to enter the 2024 NFL draft. Several other players have decided to leave Miami via the transfer portal, and many more are expected to leave by portal or draft.
Rutgers wide receiver Christian Dremel has decided to return to Rutgers for another season. Dremel led the Scarlet Knights with 440 receiving yards and 34 receptions. He scored three touchdowns. Rutgers cornerback Max Melton has decided to forgo bowl games and enter the NFL draft.
Miami and Rutgers will play on Thursday, December 28th, in the Bronx, NY, at Yankee Stadium. The kickoff is at 2:15 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN.
The Hurricanes will attempt to win their first bowl game since the 2016 Russell Athletic Bowl, defeating West Virginia 31-14. Rutgers is looking for its first bowl win since 2014, a 40-21 win over North Carolina in the Quick Lane Bowl.
