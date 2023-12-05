The Miami Hurricanes football will be the favorite in the Pinstripe Bowl against Rutgers later this month.

The Hurricanes (7-5) opened as a 4.5-point favorite over the Scarlet Knights, and the over/under total set at 42.5 points. But the line has now moved to three, according to most sports betting lines.

Miami ended its regular season with an emphatic 45-20 win over Boston College, ending a three-game losing streak. Rutgers (6-6) lost its last four games by a combined score of 125-46 to Ohio State, Iowa, Penn State, and Maryland.