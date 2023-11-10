The Miami-Florida State rivalry is one of the best in college football, and many Hurricanes have grown up watching the rivalry annually. "It's a rivalry, big-time rivalry, biggest rivalry in college football in my opinion," Running Back Mark Fletcher said. "Especially a kid growing up in South Florida. When it's Miami versus FSU, I don't care what you doing, you just stop, and you just watching the game. Stop whatever you doing. You just watch that game."

Many Hurricanes will play in the rivalry they grew up watching for the first time, including Defensive Lineman Rueben Bain, who has family ties rooted deep in the rivalry. "Since I was a kid, I always heard about Florida State and UM, Bain said. "My cousin [Tolbert Bain] played in it. I was always watching games. I was at the game. I was always in that environment, so now I get a chance to play in it; it's something I've been looking forward to. It's amazing." One of the intriguing aspects of most rivalries is that many of the players of both sides have crossed paths along their football journeys. "It's quite a few that I know, some I may grew up with," said Bain of players he knows playing for FSU. "I know Maurice [Smith]; he played at [Miami] Central."

Many Miami transfers are getting their first taste of the Miami-FSU rivalry. Although they have experienced other rivalries (Apple Cup-Washington-Washington State, Iron Bowl-Auburn-Alabama, UCF-USF-Battle on I-4) they know that the Miami-FSU rivalry is one of the best in all of college football. "FSU and Miami been a rivalry game going on for a long time, of course I know about it," Washington State transfer Linebacker Francisco Mauigoa said. "I'm excited for this opportunity. It's a big game. Everybody knows about this game. It's going to be an exciting environment to go in and play at."

The players understand the magnitude of the game and the outcome, and according to Alabama transfer Javion Cohen, it is one of the best aspects of playing in these games. "It means more to everybody," Cohen said. "It's one of the most prestigious rivalries ever known in college football. It's honestly just a privilege and just an honor just to play in it. I'm excited to get my first taste of Doak Walker and just experience all the traditions that's going into this game."

It's a great rivalry; it's an excellent rivalry," UCF transfer Matt Lee said. "I've been seeing that since I was a little kid, and that's continue to grow, develop, it's awesome. So, I'm excited for this week, as you can assume, absolutely."

