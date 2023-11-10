Miami players relishing in opportunity to play in rivalry game against FSU
The Miami-Florida State rivalry is one of the best in college football, and many Hurricanes have grown up watching the rivalry annually.
"It's a rivalry, big-time rivalry, biggest rivalry in college football in my opinion," Running Back Mark Fletcher said. "Especially a kid growing up in South Florida. When it's Miami versus FSU, I don't care what you doing, you just stop, and you just watching the game. Stop whatever you doing. You just watch that game."
Many Hurricanes will play in the rivalry they grew up watching for the first time, including Defensive Lineman Rueben Bain, who has family ties rooted deep in the rivalry.
"Since I was a kid, I always heard about Florida State and UM, Bain said. "My cousin [Tolbert Bain] played in it. I was always watching games. I was at the game. I was always in that environment, so now I get a chance to play in it; it's something I've been looking forward to. It's amazing."
One of the intriguing aspects of most rivalries is that many of the players of both sides have crossed paths along their football journeys.
"It's quite a few that I know, some I may grew up with," said Bain of players he knows playing for FSU. "I know Maurice [Smith]; he played at [Miami] Central."
Many Miami transfers are getting their first taste of the Miami-FSU rivalry. Although they have experienced other rivalries (Apple Cup-Washington-Washington State, Iron Bowl-Auburn-Alabama, UCF-USF-Battle on I-4) they know that the Miami-FSU rivalry is one of the best in all of college football.
"FSU and Miami been a rivalry game going on for a long time, of course I know about it," Washington State transfer Linebacker Francisco Mauigoa said. "I'm excited for this opportunity. It's a big game. Everybody knows about this game. It's going to be an exciting environment to go in and play at."
The players understand the magnitude of the game and the outcome, and according to Alabama transfer Javion Cohen, it is one of the best aspects of playing in these games.
"It means more to everybody," Cohen said. "It's one of the most prestigious rivalries ever known in college football. It's honestly just a privilege and just an honor just to play in it. I'm excited to get my first taste of Doak Walker and just experience all the traditions that's going into this game."
It's a great rivalry; it's an excellent rivalry," UCF transfer Matt Lee said. "I've been seeing that since I was a little kid, and that's continue to grow, develop, it's awesome. So, I'm excited for this week, as you can assume, absolutely."
The players who have played in the rivalry know they cannot get caught up in the game's excitement; however, and know they must be focused on executing to win.
"This game is crazy, just the atmosphere of it," Defensive Back Te'Cory Couch said. "Their fans, our fans, just going back and forth; it's just a crazy atmosphere, but we can't get caught up in all the that. We just got to execute and lock-in and try to go there and get a win on Saturday."
Miami will attempt to put together a better performance than last season. Miami lost 45-3 last year, the worst loss for the Hurricanes against the Seminoles since 1997 (47-0). Just two years prior, Miami handed FSU its worst defeat 52-10 since 1976 (47-0).
"We don't talk about it, no," Couch said of last year's loss. "We know what happened last year, but we're also leaving last year in the past. We got a new team, we got new players. We're excited for this year's game. Last year is last year, and this year is this year, and we are excited to go up there and try to get a win."
Miami and FSU kickoff on Saturday at 3:30 PM Eastern. The game will be televised on ABC.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook