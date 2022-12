Hedley leaves Miami as one the best punters in school history. His list of honors includes the 2021 All-ACC Second Team, 2020 Ray Guy Award Finalist, 2020, All-ACC Second Team, and 2020 All-America Second Team (AP).

The Australian native played in 47 games and averaged 45.2 yards per punt with a long of 67 over his four seasons at Miami. If Hedley is selected in the 2023 NFL draft, he would be the first punter selected from Miami since Pat O' Donnell in 2014.