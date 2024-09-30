PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1ZMzlER1I2OExFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVkzOURHUjY4TEUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Miami QB Cam Ward named ACC Player of the Week

Marcus Benjamin • CanesCounty
Publisher
@BenjaminRivals
Marcus Benjamin is a South Florida native with over ten years of experience working in sports journalism.
The ACC conference announced Monday afternoon that Miami Hurricanes senior Cam Ward was named conference Quarterback of the Week for the third time this season.

Ward also received the honor on Sept. 3rd and last week.

Ward passed for over 300 yards in the 38-34 comeback win over Virginia Tech in their ACC opener, his fifth consecutive game with at least 300 passing yards. He is the first ACC quarterback with at least 300 yards and three passing touchdowns in each of their first five games of the season since Miami joined the league ahead of the 2004 campaign.

The 6-foot-2, 223-pound QB threw for 342 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 57 yards and a touchdown Friday night.

The eighth-ranked Hurricanes will travel to face Cal this week. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

