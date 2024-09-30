The ACC conference announced Monday afternoon that Miami Hurricanes senior Cam Ward was named conference Quarterback of the Week for the third time this season.

Ward also received the honor on Sept. 3rd and last week.

Ward passed for over 300 yards in the 38-34 comeback win over Virginia Tech in their ACC opener, his fifth consecutive game with at least 300 passing yards. He is the first ACC quarterback with at least 300 yards and three passing touchdowns in each of their first five games of the season since Miami joined the league ahead of the 2004 campaign.

The 6-foot-2, 223-pound QB threw for 342 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 57 yards and a touchdown Friday night.

The eighth-ranked Hurricanes will travel to face Cal this week. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.