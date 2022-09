The Atlantic Coast Conference has released its league schedule for the 2022-23 basketball season.

Miami opens things up in Louisville, KY. on December 4th and concludes their slate of games on March 4 against Pittsburgh. They'll play 20 ACC games during that span.

"Each and every year, the Atlantic Coast Conference features some of the best teams and finest players in the nation. This season will be no different," head coach Jim Larrañaga said.

The Hurricanes finished conference play 14-5 last year, eventually helping them earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament. They'll look to continue that dominance and win the ACC for the first time since 2013.

Below is Miami's conference schedule for the 2022-23 season.