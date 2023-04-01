CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes scored early and often.

But Friday night against rival Florida State, it was Miami’s ace who stole the show.

Sophomore Karson Ligon tossed eight shutout innings, leading the 23rd-ranked Hurricanes to an 11-0 victory over the Seminoles in front of a sellout crowd at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

“Boy, he was extremely efficient,” Miami head coach Gino DiMare said. “I don’t recall too many of our guys going eight innings and throwing under 100 pitches. You can’t draw it up any better for game one.”

Ligon (3-1) fanned six Seminoles (12-13, 3-7 ACC) across his 95-pitch eight-inning masterpiece.