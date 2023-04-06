New defensive line coach Jason Taylor starts by explaining why he decided to accept the job as a college position coach.

He shares his experience of recruiting student-athletes and his thoughts on early enrollees Rueben Bain, Jayden Wayne, and Collins Acheampong. He also talks of his battles with weight gain and details his coaching style.

Best Quotes:

On the recruiting players - "It ain't no fun when the rabbit got the gun...At the end of the day, it's all about relationships"

On the new enrollees - "Rueben Bain is as advertised. He's a Bain and he's here doing his thing and really happy where all three of those guys are right now."

On whether Bain will play on the inside - "The best four will be on the field. Our best four for that situation, for that particular game, health will determine some of that stuff so. Our best four guys, the guys that give us the best chance to win that particular play, or that series, or that game will be the ones to play. Could be Rueben Bain inside, could be Nyjalik [Kelly], could be [Akheem] Mesidor. Mesidor played everywhere for us last year. It'll be no different. LT [Leonard Taylor] will get back, double H [Jared Harrison-Hunte] will get back. You'll see a lot of guys rotating. The more guys we have in that room, that we can throw on the field, and know what the standard is, and know what to get from them each and every time, the better this football team will be.

On Cyrus Moss being concerned with his body weight: "Whatever that number is don't tie your level of success or your mind to that. Just do what you need to on the grass, make plays they can call you skinny all they want."

On his coaching style: "We're going to coach them hard. We're going to push and demand, push and demand, push and demand and we're going to love them even more."