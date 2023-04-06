Miami Spring Football: Coaches talk with media after spring practice No. 11
New defensive line coach Jason Taylor starts by explaining why he decided to accept the job as a college position coach.
He shares his experience of recruiting student-athletes and his thoughts on early enrollees Rueben Bain, Jayden Wayne, and Collins Acheampong. He also talks of his battles with weight gain and details his coaching style.
Best Quotes:
On the recruiting players - "It ain't no fun when the rabbit got the gun...At the end of the day, it's all about relationships"
On the new enrollees - "Rueben Bain is as advertised. He's a Bain and he's here doing his thing and really happy where all three of those guys are right now."
On whether Bain will play on the inside - "The best four will be on the field. Our best four for that situation, for that particular game, health will determine some of that stuff so. Our best four guys, the guys that give us the best chance to win that particular play, or that series, or that game will be the ones to play. Could be Rueben Bain inside, could be Nyjalik [Kelly], could be [Akheem] Mesidor. Mesidor played everywhere for us last year. It'll be no different. LT [Leonard Taylor] will get back, double H [Jared Harrison-Hunte] will get back. You'll see a lot of guys rotating. The more guys we have in that room, that we can throw on the field, and know what the standard is, and know what to get from them each and every time, the better this football team will be.
On Cyrus Moss being concerned with his body weight: "Whatever that number is don't tie your level of success or your mind to that. Just do what you need to on the grass, make plays they can call you skinny all they want."
On his coaching style: "We're going to coach them hard. We're going to push and demand, push and demand, push and demand and we're going to love them even more."
Defensive Coach Jahmile Addae starts with his view of the competition in the DB room. He shares his thoughts on defensive backs on Jaden Harris and how he is more of a nickel corner, Chris Graves and Brian Balom who entered his name in the transfer portal and later withdrew his name.
He also shares how he and defensive coordinator Lance Guidry share the responsibility of guiding the defensive backs and talks about how communication has improved.
Addae also described cornerback Davonte Brown as having all the tools to get it done. He described Terry Roberts as "cerebral" and Markeith Williams as "a pleasant surprise."
Best Quote:
On the difference between Kevin Steele and Lance Guidry - "They're different. they're different, yeah they're different. And not in a condensing way. That's not meant to take a shot at anyone, that's not what that is but they're just different. Coach Guidry is very very fired up. His emotion seeps out of him. You can feel the sense of urgency. He is demanding perfection, not only from the players, but from the coaches. He's a winner. You can tell that he wants to win. He wants to win as bad as he wants to breathe. I think we have a good chance of being elite. We're not where we want to be, but we are working our asses off to get there. Excuse my language."
Linebackers Coach Derek Nicholson said he is excited to play Florida State this season, his alma mater. He also talks of his familiarity with the ACC and coaching with Taylor.
He shares his thoughts on Guidry, Francisco Mauigoa, and Bobby Washington.
Best Quotes:
On his first collegiate game against Miami: "I remember the opening kickoff and Devin Hester is back there and I'm running down the field and I remember thinking, wow, this is big-time college football. And I could see all the cameras flashing. They weren't phones back then, they were cameras. I was the first one down the field and I missed the tackle on Devin Hester. That was my very first play."
On cross-trainning the linebackers to play multiple positions: Obviously the guys have to perfect one seat, one position, but we will cross-train because the best two players obviously will play and you want to put the best out there. And so they are all doing a great job. Corey [Flagg], K4 [Keontra Smith], Kiko [Francisco Mauigoa], Bobby, Wes[ley Bissainthe] they are all doing a great job."
Head Coach Joe Salave'a starts by answering questions about transfers Thomas Gore and Branson Deen.
Wayne and Bain are players Salave'a mentions as young players standing out thus far and also asked about his role as assistant head coach which he explains is probably more of a "PR sense."
Best Quote:
"It's not about the Xs and Os, it's about the extra work. The talent can get you in the door, but it's the work ethic and your persistence and the consistency and your daily routine and just being accountable. That's the things that we challenged the team with. Excited for this group, excited for where we're going. We're excited to have Coach Guidry, Coach D-Nich, man they bring good energy, good juice. We just want to make sure that we maximize every day."
