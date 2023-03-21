Cam McCormick talks about transitioning to Miami and why he chose to transfer from Oregon. He talks us through his college career, his mental state as he's been riddled with injuries, and what is driving him to complete his 8th season. McCormick talks about the culture of Miami and the support of he received from head coach Mario Cristobal throughout his career. He also shares his impressions of the deep tight end room and Shannon Dawson's offense.

Sophomore defensive end Nyjalik Kelly talks of the changes in his body and shares his thoughts on new defensive coordinator Lance Guidry and what he's learned from defensive ends coach Jason Taylor. He also shares how excited he is to reunite with freshman defensive lineman Rueben Bain, who played with on the youth football level.

Junior wide receiver Xavier Restrepo shares his thoughts on new wide receivers coach Kevin Beard, offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson, quarterbacks Tyler Van Dyke and Emory Williams, wide receiver Isaiah Horton, and tight end McCormick. He shares how he has trimmed his body fat and aims to make more progress in that area.