Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke talks of the development of Colbie Young, throwing to Will Mallory for his pro day, shares his thoughts on learning new offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson's offense, and talks about how the offense should be more vertical this season.

Van Dyke said the offense went down and scored against the defense in the scrimmage on Saturday. He also provides his take on Jacurri Brown, Javion Cohen, Francisco Mauigoa, and Emory Williams.

Van Dyke, who is originally from Connecticut, was asked about Miami's basketball team playing in the Final Four.