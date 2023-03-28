Miami Spring Football: Van Dyke, Cohen and Mesidor Available for Media
Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke talks of the development of Colbie Young, throwing to Will Mallory for his pro day, shares his thoughts on learning new offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson's offense, and talks about how the offense should be more vertical this season.
Van Dyke said the offense went down and scored against the defense in the scrimmage on Saturday. He also provides his take on Jacurri Brown, Javion Cohen, Francisco Mauigoa, and Emory Williams.
Van Dyke, who is originally from Connecticut, was asked about Miami's basketball team playing in the Final Four.
Offensive lineman Javion Cohen called Miami 'perfect' when asked about why he chose to come to Miami from Alabama.
He described the work ethic that he's seen at Miami as similar to that of Miami and details the bond that he has with Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal.
He described Samson Okunlola's technique as being very close to a pro-level and also shares his thoughts on freshman offensive linemen Francis Mauigoa and Antonio Tripp, freshman Rueben Bain, and veteran Matt Lee.
He talks of practicing in the Miami facility in preparation for the national championship game in 2020 and shares his experience at the NFL scouting symposium.
Defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor updates his health status and provides his takes on Lee and Cohen.
He shares his goals for the season and shares his thoughts Lance Guidry's defense and Nyjalik Kelly.
