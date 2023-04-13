Tyler Van Dyke starts by stating he would like to be part of the process of selecting a future transfer offensive lineman. He thinks the transfer portal is important to address depth issues on a football team. Van Dyke thinks he is adapting well to the offense and that this is the "best that everyone's learned" the scheme since he's been at Miami. He shared that new offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson allows him to play with 'freedom.' The Miami quarterback is looking to have fun in the spring game and have a balance with the run-and-pass game. He also thinks safety Kamren Kinchens will take the defense to another level. He feels the defense overall has helped him develop as an QB and that it in the past it's been very 'vanilla' in the spring. Van Dyke also mentioned in order Cam McCormick (dealing with a calf injury), Jaleel Skinner, Riley Williams, and Jackson Carver are standouts at the tight end position. The fourth-year junior also mentioned that Nathaniel Joseph and Robby Washington get great separation with their routes and are 'savvy' players as freshmen. Van Dyke also mentioned that Isaiah Horton is definitely going to help the team this season. Best Quote On which receiver he has developed the most connection this spring "Yeah, Colbie Young. You see him working over there on the jug machine. Just really connected a lot with him this spring. He's really come a long way since he got here last summer. He's going to play a very important role this fall for us. I'm excited to see that for him."

Kinchens downplayed the recognition of becoming an All-American and said that there is 'more work to do.' He feels Markeith Williams has taken the next step and has developed in all areas. He described the new defensive coordinator Lance Guidry's scheme as 'very different' and "last year that there wasn't too much we did" when comparing defenses. He also called the defense "easy to grasp." The junior safety communicated that the defense as a whole is putting in extra work to understand scheme and wants to see effort and competitiveness in the spring game. Kinchens is looking to know the defense two steps ahead of his teammates so he can help lead them on the field. He also shared that the offense is going more vertical than last year. Best Quote On what the goals are for the team after the spring game "Making sure that we don't take a step back and just regress even though we took all this progress throughout spring. Don't let these few weeks where we might not be like out there actually physically practicing to let it take away from the mental side of the game."