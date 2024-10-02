Marcus Benjamin, the publisher of CanesCounty.com, is joined by Matt Moreno, a recruiting analyst for GoldenBearReport.com, to preview Miami vs. Cal.

First, the feel around campus with Miami and ESPN's College Gameday coming to town for the first time in its history is discussed. Also discussed is the potential crowd that will be in attendance at Cal Memorial Stadium (1:45).

Next, Moreno explains what went right for the Bears in a 21-14 win against Auburn and what went wrong in a 14-6 loss to Florida State (7:26).

Moreno gives us a sense of what Cal does on the offensive side of the ball (11:12), how local QB product Fernando Mendoza won the job, and how he's helped Cal to a 3-1 start to the 2024 season (16:05).

Next, Moreno provides his take on the Cal defenses and names players that the Hurricanes should be concerned with (24:18).

Lastly, score predictions are made for Miami vs. Cal (30:33).