CORAL GABLES - The Miami Hurricanes hosted its annual spring game at Cobb Stadium for the first time in the Mario Cristobal era. Held on the afternoon of April 13th, the final spring football moment - also known as Practice 15 - featured some nice plays from the White and Orange teams in the first half. Let us start with quarterback Cam Ward. The apparent QB1 displayed poise in spots, highlighted by connecting with wide receiver Xavier Restrepo for a big gainer and a 5-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Isaiah Horton.

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWFtaSBzY29yZXMgb24gZmlyc3QgZHJpdmUuIFRvdWNoZG93biBw YXNzIGZyb20gQ2FtIFdhcmQgdG8gSXNhaWFoIEhvcnRvbi48YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NhbmVzX2NvdW50eT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AY2FuZXNfY291bnR5PC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSaXZh bHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9FdFoyN2VZcDRKIj5odHRw czovL3QuY28vRXRaMjdlWXA0SjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L25yYXNxZEtHenAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ucmFzcWRLR3pwPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IE1hcmN1cyBCZW5qYW1pbiAoQEJlbmphbWluUml2YWxzKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JlbmphbWluUml2YWxzL3N0 YXR1cy8xNzc5MjQxMzY5OTk2ODIwNzEyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkFwcmlsIDEzLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

At 11:18 of the first quarter, kicker Andres Borregales made an extra point, giving White a 7-0 lead. No more scoring action took place in the first quarter, but quarterback Jacurri Brown made his presence felt on his first touch. He tucked the football for a big run to help put the Orange team in position to tie the game. At the 13:14 mark of the second quarter, Brown would find tight end Jackson Carver for a 22-yard touchdown pass down the middle of the field. This was followed by an extra point by kicker Abram Murray to tie the game up at 7-7. White got back to work with Ward leading the way. It wasn’t long before Ward found the end zone again, this time to Restrepo on a 12-yard touchdown pass.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYW0gV2FyZCBjb21wbGV0ZXMgc2Vjb25kIHRvdWNoZG93biBwYXNz IG9mIHRoZSBkYXksIHRoaXMgb25lIHRvIFhhdmllciBSZXN0cmVwby4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jYW5lc19jb3VudHk/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNhbmVzX2NvdW50eTwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AUml2YWxzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRXRaMjdlWXA0 SiI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0V0WjI3ZVlwNEo8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9DcVozallram5XIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ3FaM2pZa2pu VzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXJjdXMgQmVuamFtaW4gKEBCZW5qYW1pblJp dmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CZW5qYW1pblJp dmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTc3OTI1MjU4MDU5NTQzODA3MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAxMywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

With an extra point by kicker Will Rocha, White got back out in front 14-7 at the 8:34 mark of the second quarter. Just before the half, Emory Williams connected with Shemar Kirk for a big gain on a pass over the middle that Kirk took for about 60 yards to get the Orange team in scoring territory. Williams would finish the drive with a touchdown pass to Ray Ray Joseph.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FbW9yeSBXaWxsaWFtcyBjb21wbGV0ZXMgVEQgcGFzcyB0byBSYXkg UmF5IEpvc2VwaC48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NhbmVz X2NvdW50eT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY2FuZXNfY291bnR5PC9h PiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxzP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSaXZhbHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9FdFoyN2VZcDRKIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vRXRaMjdlWXA0SjwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3pGQ05PdnNaM2YiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS96RkNOT3ZzWjNmPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1hcmN1cyBCZW5qYW1p biAoQEJlbmphbWluUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0JlbmphbWluUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzc5MjU2ODM4ODY2NzM5MzM3 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDEzLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK