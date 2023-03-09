Miami survives ACC Tournament quarterfinal, edge Wake Forest 74-72
GREENSBORO, NC – Coming into the ACC tournament as the number one seed Miami wanted to prove to the nation that they are the best team in the ACC with a statement win over the 9th-seeded Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
That statement was not made.
A clutch shot in transition by Isaiah Wong and made a free throw by Norchad Omier with just over 30 seconds left would prove to be the difference between Miami moving on or going home.
With seven seconds to go, Cameron Hildreth made a three-pointer to make it a two-point game and a foul would send Wooga Poplar to the line for a one-and-one. Poplar would miss the first free throw and Miami's hopes of surviving its first game were in the hands of Davien Williamson.
The hero of Wake Forest's win over Syracuse would pull up for three as time expired, but his shot would hit the top corner of the backboard. It was the third game in a row that the game would come down to the last shot by the hands of the opponent.
"Survive and advance, lose or go home," said Head Coach Jim Larranaga in the post-game press conference. "We won. We're moving on. Do we make mistakes? Yeah. Basically made a game-winning shot. You put yourself in a position to win. We could have been behind and we could have been the team down 17. It happens. That's what sports were all about. It's a reality show at its best. You don't really know what's going to happen. We've had big leads and lost them. We've come from behind and won them."
Jordan Miller's all-around game helped the Hurricanes move on to the next round with 18 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Wong went 7-10 from the field scoring 17 points and added three rebounds, five assists, and one steal.
Miami started off slow after five minutes of play with the team starting out 4-14 from the field. But Miller stabilized the team scoring 13 points and shooting 6-10 from the field.
"Jordan Miller is a fantastic player," Larranaga said. "And we needed everything he did today, especially in the first half when we go off to a slow start, he kept us in the lead.
Omier was the presence inside for the Hurricanes as he’s been all year giving his team 14 points and 10 rebounds to go with two assists a steal and three blocks.
The Canes came out firing in the second half as the Hurricanes really crashed the boards. Miami outrebounded Pitt 29-23.
Miami also started to stroke it from three hitting four three-point shots in the first 10 minutes from Miller, Wong, Bensley Joseph, and Nijel Pack. The Hurricanes would end up with six total three-pointers made out of 19.
Miami will play the winner of Duke and Pittsburgh, two teams in which Miami split the season series.
"I like these guys. I wish we would have won by double figures, but I'll take it."
Photo courtesy of the Associated Press
