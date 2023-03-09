GREENSBORO, NC – Coming into the ACC tournament as the number one seed Miami wanted to prove to the nation that they are the best team in the ACC with a statement win over the 9th-seeded Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

That statement was not made.

A clutch shot in transition by Isaiah Wong and made a free throw by Norchad Omier with just over 30 seconds left would prove to be the difference between Miami moving on or going home.

With seven seconds to go, Cameron Hildreth made a three-pointer to make it a two-point game and a foul would send Wooga Poplar to the line for a one-and-one. Poplar would miss the first free throw and Miami's hopes of surviving its first game were in the hands of Davien Williamson.

The hero of Wake Forest's win over Syracuse would pull up for three as time expired, but his shot would hit the top corner of the backboard. It was the third game in a row that the game would come down to the last shot by the hands of the opponent.

"Survive and advance, lose or go home," said Head Coach Jim Larranaga in the post-game press conference. "We won. We're moving on. Do we make mistakes? Yeah. Basically made a game-winning shot. You put yourself in a position to win. We could have been behind and we could have been the team down 17. It happens. That's what sports were all about. It's a reality show at its best. You don't really know what's going to happen. We've had big leads and lost them. We've come from behind and won them."



