CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Three Hurricanes of the University of Miami women's tennis team garnered All-ACC accolades, as announced Friday morning.

Alexa Noel highlighted the end-of-year conference awards by earning ACC Player of the Year and claiming first-team status in singles. Isabella Pfennig found a spot on both lists, being named to second-team singles and third-team doubles with partner Xinyi Nong.

Miami has totaled 49 All-ACC accolades in the 19 years it has been in the league—excluding the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Nong is the 22nd different Hurricane to cut, Noel is the seventh ACC Player of the Year in Miami history, and Pfennig is the fifth Hurricane to win at least four distinctions.

Since the conference switched to a multiple-team format in 2014, at least one Hurricane has earned first-team recognition yearly, and at least two players have been listed overall.

Noel won the 2024 NCAA Women's Tennis Singles Championship following a 28-8 season, ranking No. 3 in the nation by the ITA. The Summit, N.J., native, who entered the tournament as the No. 8 seed, is the 10th ACC student-athlete to capture the women's singles NCAA title, the first since 2019, and the third player from Miami to win.