It took just a couple of days for Miami to find their replacement for former defensive coordinator Kevin Steele.

The new man for the job is Tulane defensive coordinator Lance Guidry, according to The Athletic, who was just hired on January 20th from Marshall.

Guidry has 28 years of coaching experience but this will be the first Power Five stop for the veteran coach. He spent the last two seasons coaching at Marshall where he led one of the best defenses in the country.

In 2022, Marshall was eighth in yards allowed per game (294.5), first in third down conversion percentage (23.5%), 27th in passing yards allowed per game (201.5), eighth in passing touchdowns allowed (12), fifth in rushing yards per game (93) and eighth in rushing touchdowns allowed (10).

In nine different games last season, Guidry and Marshall allowed 21 or fewer points, including stingy performances against Coastal Carolina and Notre Dame.

Before Marshall, he was the head coach at McNeese State, his alma mater, where he went 22-12 in three seasons. Guidry had coaching stops at FAU, Southeastern Louisiana, Western Kentucky, and Miami (Ohio).