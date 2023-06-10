Twelve members of the University of Miami track and field team competed from June 7-10 at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin, Texas. Three members of the men’s team and nine members of the women’s team will compete in a variety of events.

The Participants



Miami Men Entries Hammer Throw – Decio Andrade Decio Andrade, the Camacha, Portugal, native is the reigning ACC champion in both the men’s weight and hammer throw, and qualified for his second nationals in the orange and green after throwing 70.94m at regionals. Triple Jump/Long Jump – Russell Robinson Russell Robinson earned a bronze in the long jump and silver in the triple jump at the ACC championships. Robinson posted regional performances of 7.72m in the long jump and 16.85m in the triple jump. 110 Meter Hurdles – Sincere Rhea Sincere Rhea is second all-time in Miami history for the men’s 110m hurdles with a time of 13.48 and enters his first nationals appearance as a Hurricane. Rhea’s 13.56 time at regionals gives the Penn State transfer a chance to be an All-American. Miami Women Entries Shot Put – Hannah Hall An ACC champion and consistently ranked top-ten nationally throughout the outdoor season, Hall stepped up to the national stage after throwing a qualifying mark of 17.17m. Hall’s 18.03m, achieved back in April, currently stands at No. 2 in program history in the women’s shot put. Sanaa Hebron - 400m Hurdles The true freshman has been nothing short of incredible in her first season as a Hurricane. An ACC champion in the 400m hurdles and anchor of the 4x400 relay team, Hebron’s time of 57.46 at regionals gives the Pennsylvania native a bid to her first outdoor national championships. Skyla Wilson – 400m Hurdles Skyla Wilson reaches the national championships after recording 57.61 at east regionals. An ACC bronze-medalist in the event, Wilson will be making her second career appearance at the outdoor national championships and her first as a Hurricane. 4x400 Meter Relay Kennedy Brace, Moriah Oliveira, Blanca Hervas, and Hebron will represent Miami in the 4x400 relay after running 3:32.18 at regionals. The group's time of 3:28.29 at the ACC championships earned them a gold medal and a meet record that sits third all-time in the program record books. Discus – Kristina Rakocevic Kristina Rakocevic makes her first appearance at the national championships after throwing 54.60m, placing sixth, at the east regionals two weeks ago. Triple Jump – Ashley Moore The 2023 ACC championship bronze medalist Ashley Moore makes her first nationals appearance after placing ninth at regionals with 13.25m. Moore currently holds the fifth-best triple jump mark in Miami history with 13.25m Triple Jump – Marquasha Myers Placing No. 11 at regionals with 13.10m, Myers will also make her first appearance on the national stage this week in Austin.

The Results

Russell Robinson, Miami Track

Day 1 Graduate student Andrade capped off his final season and historic career at Miami by placing fourth in the men’s hammer throw. With a final distance of 73.73m, Andrade earned first-team All-American honors in back-to-back seasons. Andrade’s two-season career at Miami was truly special, as the Camacha, Portugal native holds both program records in the men’s weight throw (22.54m) and the men’s hammer throw (73.77m). Andrade was well-known throughout the conference during his time as a Hurricane, as well; the elite thrower is a two-time outdoor ACC champion and was crowned the indoor ACC champion in 2023. “Decio has been a great competitor and has had a great head on his shoulders since the day he stepped on campus. He’s been a great addition to our team and has set the bar high for our men’s team. To have him come out and throw right under his lifetime best in a very tough competition, it speaks volumes of his dedication and work ethic,” Head Coach Amy Deem said. Robinson earned second-team All-America honors in the men’s long jump after placing 13th with a jump of 7.70m. Rhea was listed as a DQ after pushing over a hurdle with his hand. However, the elite hurdlers’ time at Miami is far from finished. “I never fault an athlete for going out there, putting themselves in the race and competing. He’s still growing in the sport and the event. He has a huge upside and was running with guys who were putting him on his lifetime best pace, but the hurdle just got a little too close to him at the end…Unfortunately, it didn’t go his way tonight, but he’ll grow from it and he’s going to come back stronger,” Deem said.



Day 2 The University of Miami track and field team completed day two of the NCAA outdoor championships in Austin Thursday evening. Fifth-year senior Hall finished an incredible outdoor season in the women’s shot put-throwing 17.94m, placing eighth in the nation and earning first-team all-American honors. Hall walks away from the 2023 season with an indoor and outdoor ACC title in the event and ranks No. 2 all-time in program history for the event. "She (Hannah) has really developed in her senior year here-she stepped up and was an all-American in indoor and outdoor. She's done a great job and she was very consistent from start to finish this year. It was really great to see her finish against tough competition and keep battling throughout the whole competition, and really her whole season. I am really proud of her," Deem said. Freshman Hebron earned second-team all-American honors in the women’s 400-meter hurdles. The ACC champion finished 16th against elite competition, running a time of 57.50. Wilson followed Hebron in 21st place at 58.47. "It's very tough for a freshman to get to this meet. As you can see there are a lot of great performances. She (Sanaa) works hard, she wants it, and she'll learn from it. I would be shocked if she didn't make every final from here on out," Head Coach Amy Deem said. The women’s 4x400 containing Brace, Gabriella Grissom, Oliveira, and Hebron ran 3:29.94, earning ninth place.

Day 3 The University of Miami track and field team completed day three of the NCAA outdoor championships Friday evening in Austin, Texas. Junior jumper Robinson posted a final jump of 16.94m in the men’s triple jump, earning second in the country against an elite group of competition. A second-team all-American last outdoor season, Robinson earns the first all-American honors of his career. The 2023 outdoor ACC bronze medalist in the long jump and silver medalist in the triple jump, Robinson currently holds the program record at 17.12m in the event. "Russ works hard every day. Throughout the years, every time he's gotten challenged or not done what he's wanted to do, he's been even more determined. Each year he's gained confidence and has really done a great job of managing his emotions, has continued to grow, and use his talent to compete and compete amongst the best," Deem said. The Windermere, Florida native was the only Hurricane to compete Friday evening, while three members of the women’s team will compete Saturday. Ashley Moore and Marquasha Myers will compete in the triple jump while Rakocevic will represent Miami in the women’s discus. Courtesy of James Knable of Miami Athletics Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics