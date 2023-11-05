We finally know when Miami's rivalry game against Florida State next Saturday will be played.

The ACC announced Sunday afternoon that the rivalry game will be played at 3:30 p.m. next week, Nov. 11, at Doak Campbell Stadium and broadcast on ABC.

Miami (6-3, 2-3 ACC) leads the all-time series 35-32, but FSU (9-0, 7-0 ACC) has won the last two games in the rivalry, including a 45-3 win last season in Miami.

The Seminoles have already clinched their spot in the ACC Championship Game with a win over Pitt last Saturday.

Miami heads to Tallahassee coming off a 20-6 loss at NC State Saturday night.