Miami Vs. Florida State game time announced
We finally know when Miami's rivalry game against Florida State next Saturday will be played.
The ACC announced Sunday afternoon that the rivalry game will be played at 3:30 p.m. next week, Nov. 11, at Doak Campbell Stadium and broadcast on ABC.
Miami (6-3, 2-3 ACC) leads the all-time series 35-32, but FSU (9-0, 7-0 ACC) has won the last two games in the rivalry, including a 45-3 win last season in Miami.
The Seminoles have already clinched their spot in the ACC Championship Game with a win over Pitt last Saturday.
Miami heads to Tallahassee coming off a 20-6 loss at NC State Saturday night.
