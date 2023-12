The 6'5", 215-pound junior experienced his most successful year as an FBS player last season with the Miami Hurricanes. Young registered 47 receptions for 563 yards and five touchdowns.

Young thrived under the tutelage of wide receivers coach Kevin Beard and improved much from his 2022 season. The JUCO transfer from Lackawanna College transferred to Miami ahead of the 2022 season and started to develop a prominent role with the team mid-season. He recorded 32 receptions for 372 and five touchdowns in 2022.

He started every game for the Hurricanes in 2023. Without Young, Miami lacks a big wide receiver target among starters (Jacolby George - 6'0", and Xavier Restrepo 5'10"). Isaiah Horton, who is a comparable size to Young (6'4" and 205 pounds), registered receptions in five games last season, with a high of four for 52 yards against North Carolina.