CORAL GABLES - For week one of the regular season, Miami Hurricanes senior wide receiver Xavier Restrepo had a game to remember against the Florida Gators.

The 5-foot-10, 198-pound fifth-year senior recorded a team-high seven catches for 112 yards and one touchdown to help lead the No. 12-ranked Canes (1-0) to a 41-17 road win over the Gators (0-1) this past Saturday (Aug. 31.).

As a result of his efforts, Restrepo went from 15th to 12th on Miami’s all-time receiving list with 1,829 yards. He eclipsed the career marks of fellow Canes greats Eddie Brown (1,754 career yards), Clive Walford (1,753 career yards), and Wesley Carroll (1,722 career yards).

Restrepo is now only three receiving yards away from moving past Hurricanes and NFL Hall of Famer Andre Johnson, who ended his Canes career in 2003 with 1,831 receiving yards. On Tuesday, he spoke about his historical achievements at a press conference with media members.

“There is definitely a lot more to do,” Restrepo said. “Being on that list is everything you could dream of as a kid. It would be a great honor to be listed with greats among Hall of Famers. That all comes with the hard work and with the winning. I won’t take that for granted. It’s definitely a great milestone for my career.”

Restrepo is aiming to improve on what he did last season with the Canes, as he registered a program-recorded 85 catches for 1,092 yards and six touchdowns. He has the sixth-ever 1,000-yard season by a wide receiver in Canes history. With that said,

Restrepo is an exceptional wide receiver with a “sixth sense,” per Canes head coach Mario Cristobal. An example is when he somehow got himself open in the middle of the field for an acrobatic catch from quarterback Cam Ward in the first half against the Gators.

“I feel like I’m expected to make catches like that,” Restrepo said. “I just tell Cam to give me a chance, and I’ll take care of the rest. A receiver’s job is when the ball comes, it’s yours and no one. With the sixth sense, I study a lot of film. I have played a lot of football. I feel like I know what coverage you’re in every single play.”

Restrepo, who had a 24-yard touchdown catch from Ward toward the end of the first half, was one of ten Canes with at least one reception in the season-opener against the Gators. This speaks to the level of depth that this year’s team has as pass catchers, whether it be from the wide receiver room, the tight end room, or the running back room. “It means a lot,” Restrepo said.

“We’re nowhere near what we’re capable of. But we did have a decent day on Saturday. It shows you how a little bit of how dangerous we are as an offense. We’re in a really good place. We just need to keep on climbing.”

Restrepo has embraced being the underdog throughout his football career, going back to his high school football days at Deerfield Beach (Fla.). But as of now, this has changed as he is widely viewed as one of the nation’s best wide receivers on one of the nation’s best teams. The Canes' top receiver addressed the newfound favorite position he and his team are now in.

“We definitely don’t change our mindset,” Restrepo said. “We have a culture built here that it’s hard work, Monday through Friday. Have fun on Saturday. Rest on Sunday. Get your bodies back right. It’s the same thing over and over again. Nothing changes about the way we work and the way we do things here at the U.”

Restrepo emphasized the football experience he has had down through the years.

“God has put me on a certain journey,” Restrepo said. “I’m a big believer in Christ. I feel like He has put me through a certain journey that only I can handle. I’m thankful. I wouldn’t change anything.“