Rivals national recruiting analyst Marshall Levenson takes a look at four prospects in the Mid-South Region that could be at risk to flip their commitments before the end of the 2025 recruiting cycle. THIS SERIES: Four Midwest prospects on flip watch | Four Southeast prospects on flip watch

Antoine was committed to LSU for just under six months before backing off his pledge in June. Then one month later, he committed to Miami. As a prospect from Louisiana, LSU will continue to be in the picture until the end. It is not overly common we see top prospects leave the state, especially for a program as far away as Miami, so I view the Tigers as a continued contender. As most flips take place, I could see this playing out in November or December as time winds down to signing day.

Gentry has been committed to SMU a much shorter time than Singleton, but he too is open that other programs are seeking him out. After committing this summer, Gentry has said that Baylor and Wisconsin are on him hard, pressing for a flip. Gentry remains comfortable with SMU, but has taken visits and has said anything is possible at this juncture. He has strong relationships at both Baylor and Wisconsin, so they could make it interesting down the stretch.

Rogers chose Missouri in July over finalists of Oklahoma, Texas, Florida State, SMU, and Texas A&M. Oklahoma was thought to have had serious momentum in the weeks leading up to this announcement, but things shifted late to Missouri. The Tigers have shown to be an NIL force when they want to be and have taken advantage of that in Texas the past two cycles. As the year progresses, I view Oklahoma as a candidate for making some noise with a late push for the 6-foot-8, 305-pounder.

