ago football Edit

Mid-South Spotlight: Four prospects on flip watch

Marshall Levenson • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@MarshallRivals
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyBicmlnaHRjb3ZlJyBpZD0nYnJp Z2h0Y292ZS1jb250YWluZXItODk3MzkxMic+PC9kaXY+CjxzY3JpcHQ+CiAg dmFyIGNvbmZpZyA9IHsKICAgIGF1dG9wbGF5OiB0cnVlLAogICAgY29tc2Nv cmVDNDogInJpdmFscyIsCiAgICBoaWRlUGxheWxpc3Q6IHRydWUsCiAgICBp dGVtczogW3sKICAgICAgaWQ6ICIzNTIyNjJiMS1lYTUyLTMzOTQtYjUwYi1l MDBiZTRhMmUxOGIiLAogICAgICBtaW1ldHlwZTogIm1lZGlhL3NhcGkiCiAg ICB9XSwKICAgIGxhbmc6ICJlbi1VUyIsCiAgICBwYWdlU3BhY2VJZDogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTMiLAogICAgcmVjb21tZW5kYXRpb246IGZhbHNlLAogICAgcmVn aW9uOiAiVVMiLAogICAgc2l0ZTogInJpdmFscyIKICB9OwogIGNvbnN0IHNj cmlwdCA9IHdpbmRvdy5kb2N1bWVudC5xdWVyeVNlbGVjdG9yKCJzY3JpcHRb c3JjPSdodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vcngvZXYvcHJvZC9ldnBsYXllci5q cyddIik7CiAgY29uc3QgY29udGFpbmVyID0gd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnF1 ZXJ5U2VsZWN0b3IoIiNicmlnaHRjb3ZlLWNvbnRhaW5lci04OTczOTEyIik7 CiAgCiAgLy8gTWFrZSBzdXJlIHRoZSBzY3JpcHQgaXMgbG9hZGVkIGJlZm9y ZSB0cnlpbmcgdG8gcmVuZGVyIHZpZG9lIHBsYXllcgogIGlmIChzY3JpcHQg JiYgY29udGFpbmVyKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcGxheWVyID0gbmV3IFlBSE9PLlZp ZGVvUGxhdGZvcm0uVmlkZW9QbGF5ZXIoY29uZmlnKTsKICAgIHBsYXllci5y ZW5kZXIoIiNicmlnaHRjb3ZlLWNvbnRhaW5lci04OTczOTEyIik7CiAgfQo8 L3NjcmlwdD4KCg==

Rivals national recruiting analyst Marshall Levenson takes a look at four prospects in the Mid-South Region that could be at risk to flip their commitments before the end of the 2025 recruiting cycle.

THIS SERIES: Four Midwest prospects on flip watch | Four Southeast prospects on flip watch

*****

*****

Antoine was committed to LSU for just under six months before backing off his pledge in June. Then one month later, he committed to Miami. As a prospect from Louisiana, LSU will continue to be in the picture until the end. It is not overly common we see top prospects leave the state, especially for a program as far away as Miami, so I view the Tigers as a continued contender.

As most flips take place, I could see this playing out in November or December as time winds down to signing day.

*****

Gentry has been committed to SMU a much shorter time than Singleton, but he too is open that other programs are seeking him out. After committing this summer, Gentry has said that Baylor and Wisconsin are on him hard, pressing for a flip.

Gentry remains comfortable with SMU, but has taken visits and has said anything is possible at this juncture. He has strong relationships at both Baylor and Wisconsin, so they could make it interesting down the stretch.

*****

Rogers chose Missouri in July over finalists of Oklahoma, Texas, Florida State, SMU, and Texas A&M. Oklahoma was thought to have had serious momentum in the weeks leading up to this announcement, but things shifted late to Missouri. The Tigers have shown to be an NIL force when they want to be and have taken advantage of that in Texas the past two cycles.

As the year progresses, I view Oklahoma as a candidate for making some noise with a late push for the 6-foot-8, 305-pounder.

*****

Singleton has been committed to SMU for nearly a year, but there have been several programs in the mix this summer making him think. While at the Rivals Five-Star, Singleton named Baylor, Texas A&M and Miami as three programs in consistent communication with the four-star receiver.

He has not taken many visits to this point to hint at a flip coming, but it will be something to monitor throughout the fall.

