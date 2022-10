Not a ton of movement in this week's AP poll. All top eight teams remain with the only movement coming from Tennessee moving into a tie with Ohio State for the number two spot. The move sets up a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week with Georgia and the Volunteers.

Clemson, the top-ranked ACC team, was on a bye this week and remains ranked 5th. Miami still has the Tigers left on the schedule, the lone ranked team left.

The next highest-ranked ACC team is North Carolina coming in at 17th moving four spots in the poll. The Tar Heels defeated Pitt 42-24 to improve to 7-1 on the season. UNC is the only ranked team Miami's played this season.