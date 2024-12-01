New AP Poll: Canes drop six spots after loss to Syracuse, ranked 14th

The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 6-2 ACC) dropped their second game of the season after their trip to Syracuse. This week, Miami fell in the latest Associated Press Poll and is now ranked 14th in the country.

Miami is ranked 14th in this week's coaches poll.

The other ACC teams ranked in this week's Top 25 are No. 8 SMU (11-1), No. 18 Clemson (9-3), and No. 23 Syracuse (9-3).

On Saturday, SMU defeated California 38-6, and Clemson lost to now no. 13 South Carolina 17-14 to close the regular season.

Miami has not beaten a team currently ranked in the top 25.

1. Oregon (11-0), 2. Texas (11-1), 4. Penn State (11-1), 4. Notre Dame (11-1), 5. Georgia (9-2), 6. Tennessee (10-2), 7. Ohio State (10-12), 8. SMU (11-1), 9. Indiana (11-1), Boise State (11-1), 11. Alabama (9-3), 12. Arizona State (10-2), 13. South Carolina (9-3) are ranked ahead of the Hurricanes.

The fifth edition of the official College Football Playoff Poll will be released Tuesday.

Miami will wait to learn its bowl destination or a playoff selection next Sunday.