New AP Poll: Canes rise to number five in the nation

Miami remained unbeaten (8-0, 4-0 ACC) after a 36-14 win over Florida State and rose one position in the Associated Press Poll. The latest AP Poll ranked the Hurricanes sixth in the country.

The other ACC teams ranked in this week's Top 25 are No. 11 Clemson (6-1), No. 18 Pitt (7-0), and No. 20 SMU (7-1).

Miami currently has zero ranked teams on its remaining regular season schedule.

Miami will host Duke (6-2) this Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.