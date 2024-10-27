New AP Poll: Canes rise to number five in the nation

in other news
Miami Football: Early gains for freshman DB OJ Frédérique
Local freshman DB making an impact
Several elite flip targets to visit Miami for Florida State game
Five elite Miami-FSU visitors committed to other programs
Live Game Thread: Miami Football vs. Florida State
Live Updates and Analysis of Miami's rivalry game vs. Florida State
Miami vs. Florida State Preview: By the numbers - statistical comparison
Statistical comparison of Miami Vs. Florida State. Plus TV, Odds, and Info
Miami remained unbeaten (8-0, 4-0 ACC) after a 36-14 win over Florida State and rose one position in the Associated Press Poll. The latest AP Poll ranked the Hurricanes sixth in the country.
The other ACC teams ranked in this week's Top 25 are No. 11 Clemson (6-1), No. 18 Pitt (7-0), and No. 20 SMU (7-1).
Miami currently has zero ranked teams on its remaining regular season schedule.
Miami will host Duke (6-2) this Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.
