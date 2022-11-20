Marcus Benjamin is a South Florida native with over ten years of experience working in sports journalism.
Clemson will be the lone team with a shot at the college football playoff. Clemson took down Miami in convincing fashion on Saturday and is two games away from potentially punching its ticket to the College Football Playoff.
Next week, the 7th-ranked Tigers will face its arch-rival South Carolina Saturday and will play Coastal Division Champion North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game.
North Carolina dropped in the poll to 18th after its upset loss to Georgia Tech. The loss, the Tar Heels second eliminates them from any chance of making the playoff.
Another North Carolina team lost Saturday which hurts the strength of the conference. NC State suffered its fourth loss of the season losing to Louisville 25-10. The Wolfpack was dropped from the poll with the loss.
Staying in the poll was Florida State as they remain the highest-ranked team from the sunshine state. The Noles beat out-of-conference opponent Louisiana-Lafayette 49-17 and moved up four spots to 16th in the nation. UCF, despite losing to Navy, remain ranked in the poll at 25th.