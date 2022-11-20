Clemson will be the lone team with a shot at the college football playoff. Clemson took down Miami in convincing fashion on Saturday and is two games away from potentially punching its ticket to the College Football Playoff.





Next week, the 7th-ranked Tigers will face its arch-rival South Carolina Saturday and will play Coastal Division Champion North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game.

North Carolina dropped in the poll to 18th after its upset loss to Georgia Tech. The loss, the Tar Heels second eliminates them from any chance of making the playoff.