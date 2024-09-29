For the first time in the 2024 season, the Miami Hurricanes dropped in the Associated Press Poll. In the latest AP Poll, Miami dropped from 7th to 8th after a narrow 38-34 win over unranked Virginia Tech.

Penn State jumped the Hurricanes after the Nittany Lions defeated then-19th-ranked Illinois.

The Hurricanes remain one of three ACC teams ranked in the AP Poll. Clemson is the next highest-ranked conference team (15th, moved up two spots after a 40-10 win over Stanford), followed by Louisville, who dropped seven spots after a 31-24 loss to Notre Dame.

Pitt (42), Boston College (18), and SMU (4) were the other conference teams receiving votes.

1. Alabama, 2. Texas, 3. Ohio State, 4. Tennessee, 5. Georgia, 6. Oregon, and 7. Penn State are ranked in front of the Hurricanes.

Miami will open up conference play Friday night as the Hurricanes host the unranked Virginia Tech Hokies.