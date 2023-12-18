The Miami Basketball program (8-2) dropped out of this week's AP Poll and Coaches Poll announced Monday.

In Miami's only game last week, the Hurricanes defeated unranked La Salle (8-3) 84-77.

Miami's streak of 20 straight polls was broken with a no-show on Monday. Miami was ranked 24th last week in both polls, and the Hurricanes were the first team on the outside of the poll in the AP, receiving 97 votes.

Miami was the second team on the outside of the Coaches Poll receiving 41 votes behind Auburn, receiving 60 votes in the Coaches Poll.

ACC teams North Carolina (11th-AP, 13th-Coaches), Clemson (18th-AP, 18th-Coaches), Duke (21st-AP, 19th-Coaches), and Virginia (22nd-AP, 20th-Coaches).

Miami hosts unranked Stonehill in its lone game this week on Thursday. The tip-off is scheduled for 8 PM Eastern and will be televised on ACC Network.