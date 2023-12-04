The Miami Basketball program (6-1) moved down seven spots to 15th in the nation in this week's AP Poll and in the Coaches Poll.

Miami went 1-1 last week, losing big to Kentucky on the road 95-73, but bounced back with a comfortable 62-49 win over Notre Dame at home. Kentucky ranks 16th behind the Hurricanes after being upset by UNC Wilmington at home in its last game.

Miami has appeared in 19 straight polls, which continues to be a new program record.

The Hurricanes are the second-highest-ranked program in the ACC behind North Carolina, which moved up eight spots to 9th. The Tar Heels put together back-to-back wins over Tennessee and Florida State last week.

Duke, which ranked 7th last week, one place ahead of Miami, dropped 15 spots after losing to unranked Arkansas and Georgia Tech in back-to-back games.

Undefeated Clemson entered the top-25 poll this week after wins over Pitt and then 23rd-ranked Alabama.

Miami hosts unranked Long Island on Wednesday and Colorado on Sunday.