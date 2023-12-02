J.R. Konieczny scored 14 for Notre Dame (3-4, 0-1). Tae Davis finished with 12 points and ten rebounds for the Fighting Irish.

Omier added 13 rebounds for the Hurricanes (6-1, 1-0), who finished with a 16-0 edge in fast-break points.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Cleveland scored 14 points, Norchad Omier and Nijel Pack added 13, and No. 8 Miami beat Notre Dame 62-49 on Saturday in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

With former Hurricane standouts like Bruce Brown — in town with the Indiana Pacers to play the Miami Heat — and Davon Reed sitting courtside, Miami held Notre Dame to 29% shooting, 19% on 3-pointers.

Braeden Shrewsberry’s 3-pointer with 7:25 left in the first half put Notre Dame up 20-19. But Miami — in what has been a calling card for the Hurricanes this season, the big spurt — took the lead right back with a 12-0 run, with five different players scoring during the burst that started when Kyshawn George hit a 3-pointer.

It was the eighth time this season that Miami had a run of at least 10-0 during a game. This one put the Hurricanes on top to stay, though the game remained relatively close until the end.

Another key for Miami in the early going: Omier didn’t have a foul before halftime for the second time this season.

The Hurricanes are plus-59 this season in the first half with Omier on the floor, only plus-8 when he isn’t — and in the last three games, that disparity is even more apparent. It’s plus-41 with Omier on the floor, minus-20 otherwise in those opening halves.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: It was Notre Dame’s 21st consecutive loss in true road games against ranked teams, a stretch that started with a 79-70 loss at Miami on Feb. 3, 2016.

Miami: The Hurricanes are off to a 6-1 start for the second consecutive season. It’s the first time Miami has done that since 2015-16 (6-1) and 2016-17 (7-0).

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Miami will remain in the AP Top 25 for a 19th consecutive poll when the latest version is released Monday, extending its school record. The 95-73 loss at No. 12 Kentucky earlier in the week will almost certainly cost the Hurricanes a few spots.

Notre Dame hasn’t been ranked since December 2017. Monday’s new poll will be the 113th in a row to not include the Irish among the Top 25.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: Host Western Michigan on Tuesday.

Miami: Host LIU on Wednesday.