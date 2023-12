The Miami Basketball program (7-2) moved down nine spots to 24th in the nation in this week's AP Poll and the Coaches Poll announced Monday.

Miami went 1-1 last week, dominating Long Island 97-49, but dropped its second game of the season to Colorado 90-63 in the NABC Brooklyn Showcase.

Miami has appeared in 20 straight polls, which continues to be a new program record.

The Hurricanes are one of five ACC teams ranked in the top 25. North Carolina (9th), Clemson (13th), Duke (21st), and Virginia (22nd) are the other conference teams

Miami hosts unranked La Salle in its lone game this week on Saturday. The tip-off is scheduled for noon Eastern.