New AP Poll: Miami moves up again, ranked 7th

Miami continues to climb in the rankings. In the latest Associated Press Poll, Miami moved up from 8th to 7th. The Hurricanes are 4-0 after a dominant 50-15 win over USF.

This is the Hurricanes’ highest ranking in the AP poll since Oct. 4, 2020, when Miami checked in seventh nationally.

The Hurricanes jumped over Missouri, which needed overtime to beat Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Tigers dropped four spots to 11th.

The Hurricanes remain one of three ACC teams ranked in the AP Poll. Louisville is the next highest-ranked conference team (15th, moved up four spots after a 31-19 win over Georgia Tech), followed by Clemson (17th, moved up four spots after a 59-35 win over NC State).

Boston College (55), Pitt (37), and SMU (2) were the other conference teams receiving votes.

1. Texas, 2. Georgia, 3. Ohio State, 4. Alabama, 5. Tennessee, and 6. Ole Miss are ranked in front of the Hurricanes.

Miami will open up conference play Friday night as the Hurricanes host the unranked Virginia Tech Hokies.