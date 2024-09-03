The Associated Press revealed its first poll since the preseason poll, and the Miami Hurricanes have vaulted up the rankings. Miami ranks 12th in the country after its dominant 41-17 win over Florida to start the season.

The Hurricanes are one of four ACC teams ranked in the AP Poll. The last four slots of the AP Poll belong to the ACC, with Louisville ranked 22nd, Georgia Tech 23rd, NC State 24th, and Clemson 25th.

Other conference teams receiving votes were Boston College (49 votes) after its recent upset win over Florida State, SMU (23 votes), and North Carolina (4 votes).

FSU, who started the season ranked 10th in the country, has fallen out of the rankings.

1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Texas, 4. Alabama, 5. Notre Dame, 6. Ole Miss, 7. Oregon, 8. Penn State, 9. Missouri, 10. Michigan, 11. Utah are ranked in front of the Hurricanes.