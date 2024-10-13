New AP Poll: The Undefeated Hurricanes remain steady in latest rankings

in other news
In week seven, Miami (6-0) was on a bye and remained in the same position in the Associated Press Poll. The latest AP Poll ranked the Hurricanes fifth in the country.
Miami is also ranked 6th in the Coaches Poll.
Miami defeated Cal 39-38 to remain undefeated last week.
Two ranked teams rank ahead of the Hurricanes: No. 4 Ohio State (5-1) (lost to No. 2 Oregon (32-31), and No. 5 Georgia (5-1) (previously lost to Alabama 41-34).
The Hurricanes are one of four ACC teams now ranked in the AP Poll.
Clemson (5-1) is the next highest-ranked conference team (remains ranked 10th after a 49-14 win over Wake Forest), followed by Pitt (6-0) (ranked 20th, defeated Cal 17-15, and moved up two spots from last week) and SMU (5-1) (on a bye this week, it moved up four spots to 21st).
Syracuse (4-1) (13) (beat NC State 24-17) and Louisville (4-2) (6) (defeated Virginia 24-20) were the other ACC teams to receive votes.
Miami currently has zero ranked teams on its remaining regular season schedule.
1. Texas (6-0), 2. Oregon (6-0), 3. Penn State (6-0), 4. Ohio State(5-1), and 5. Georgia (5-1) are ranked in front of the Hurricanes.
Miami will travel to Louisville this week for a noon kickoff.
