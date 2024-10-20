Advertisement

in other news

Live Game Thread: Miami Football Vs. Louisville

Live Game Thread: Miami Football Vs. Louisville

Live Updates and Analysis on Miami's week eight game vs. Louisville

Forums content
 • CanesCounty.com
University of Miami hires new president Joe Echevarria

University of Miami hires new president Joe Echevarria

The University of Miami hires 7th president in its history

Forums content
 • CanesCounty.com
Miami DB Daryl Porter Jr. familiar with the opposition against Louisville

Miami DB Daryl Porter Jr. familiar with the opposition against Louisville

Miami DB is looking forward to the challenge against Louisville

Premium content
 • Naji Tobias
Miami Football: Ten mid-season takeaways

Miami Football: Ten mid-season takeaways

Ten thoughts on Miami at the mid-season mark

Premium content
 • Marcus Benjamin
Miami vs. Louisville Preview: By the numbers - statistical comparison

Miami vs. Louisville Preview: By the numbers - statistical comparison

Statistical comparison of Miami Vs. Louisville. Plus TV, Odds, and Info

 • Marcus Benjamin

in other news

Live Game Thread: Miami Football Vs. Louisville

Live Game Thread: Miami Football Vs. Louisville

Live Updates and Analysis on Miami's week eight game vs. Louisville

Forums content
 • CanesCounty.com
University of Miami hires new president Joe Echevarria

University of Miami hires new president Joe Echevarria

The University of Miami hires 7th president in its history

Forums content
 • CanesCounty.com
Miami DB Daryl Porter Jr. familiar with the opposition against Louisville

Miami DB Daryl Porter Jr. familiar with the opposition against Louisville

Miami DB is looking forward to the challenge against Louisville

Premium content
 • Naji Tobias
Published Oct 20, 2024
New AP Poll: Undefeated Hurricanes ranked sixth, fifth in coaches
circle avatar
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Publisher
Twitter
@BenjaminRivals
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Miami remained unbeaten (7-0, 3-0 ACC) after a 52-45 win over Louisville and remained in the same position in the Associated Press Poll. The latest AP Poll ranked the Hurricanes sixth in the country.

Miami ranks 5th in the coaches poll.

Three teams with one loss are ranked in front of the undefeated Hurricanes: Georgia (6-1) (defeated previously top-ranked Texas 30-15), Ohio State (5-1) (was on bye), and Texas (6-1).

The Hurricanes are one of four ACC teams now ranked in the AP Poll.

Clemson (6-1) is the next highest-ranked conference team (ranked 9th, moved up one spot after a 48-31 win over Virginia), followed by Pitt (6-0) (on a bye last week and moved up one spot to 19th) and SMU (6-1) (dropped one spot to 22nd despite defeating Stanford 40-10).

Syracuse (4-1) (13) (beat NC State 24-17) and Louisville (4-2) (6) (defeated Virginia 24-20) were the other ACC teams to receive votes.

Miami currently has zero ranked teams on its remaining regular season schedule.

1. Oregon (7-0), 2. Georgia (6-1), 3. Penn State (6-0), 4. Ohio State(5-1), and 5. Texas (6-1) are ranked in front of the Hurricanes.

Miami will host rival Florida State (1-6) in its annual meeting on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM Eastern.

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

Follow us on Facebook

Miami
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement