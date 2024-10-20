New AP Poll: Undefeated Hurricanes ranked sixth, fifth in coaches

in other news
Live Game Thread: Miami Football Vs. Louisville
Live Updates and Analysis on Miami's week eight game vs. Louisville
University of Miami hires new president Joe Echevarria
The University of Miami hires 7th president in its history
Miami DB Daryl Porter Jr. familiar with the opposition against Louisville
Miami DB is looking forward to the challenge against Louisville
Miami Football: Ten mid-season takeaways
Ten thoughts on Miami at the mid-season mark
Miami vs. Louisville Preview: By the numbers - statistical comparison
Statistical comparison of Miami Vs. Louisville. Plus TV, Odds, and Info
Miami remained unbeaten (7-0, 3-0 ACC) after a 52-45 win over Louisville and remained in the same position in the Associated Press Poll. The latest AP Poll ranked the Hurricanes sixth in the country.
Miami ranks 5th in the coaches poll.
Three teams with one loss are ranked in front of the undefeated Hurricanes: Georgia (6-1) (defeated previously top-ranked Texas 30-15), Ohio State (5-1) (was on bye), and Texas (6-1).
The Hurricanes are one of four ACC teams now ranked in the AP Poll.
Clemson (6-1) is the next highest-ranked conference team (ranked 9th, moved up one spot after a 48-31 win over Virginia), followed by Pitt (6-0) (on a bye last week and moved up one spot to 19th) and SMU (6-1) (dropped one spot to 22nd despite defeating Stanford 40-10).
Syracuse (4-1) (13) (beat NC State 24-17) and Louisville (4-2) (6) (defeated Virginia 24-20) were the other ACC teams to receive votes.
Miami currently has zero ranked teams on its remaining regular season schedule.
1. Oregon (7-0), 2. Georgia (6-1), 3. Penn State (6-0), 4. Ohio State(5-1), and 5. Texas (6-1) are ranked in front of the Hurricanes.
Miami will host rival Florida State (1-6) in its annual meeting on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM Eastern.
