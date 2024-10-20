New AP Poll: Undefeated Hurricanes ranked sixth, fifth in coaches

Miami remained unbeaten (7-0, 3-0 ACC) after a 52-45 win over Louisville and remained in the same position in the Associated Press Poll. The latest AP Poll ranked the Hurricanes sixth in the country.

Miami ranks 5th in the coaches poll.

Three teams with one loss are ranked in front of the undefeated Hurricanes: Georgia (6-1) (defeated previously top-ranked Texas 30-15), Ohio State (5-1) (was on bye), and Texas (6-1).

The Hurricanes are one of four ACC teams now ranked in the AP Poll.

Clemson (6-1) is the next highest-ranked conference team (ranked 9th, moved up one spot after a 48-31 win over Virginia), followed by Pitt (6-0) (on a bye last week and moved up one spot to 19th) and SMU (6-1) (dropped one spot to 22nd despite defeating Stanford 40-10).

Syracuse (4-1) (13) (beat NC State 24-17) and Louisville (4-2) (6) (defeated Virginia 24-20) were the other ACC teams to receive votes.

Miami currently has zero ranked teams on its remaining regular season schedule.

1. Oregon (7-0), 2. Georgia (6-1), 3. Penn State (6-0), 4. Ohio State(5-1), and 5. Texas (6-1) are ranked in front of the Hurricanes.

Miami will host rival Florida State (1-6) in its annual meeting on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM Eastern.