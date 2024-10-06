New AP Poll: Undefeated Miami rises to 6th

Miami (6-0) dropped in the Associated Press Poll for the first time this season last week, but it is back on an upward trajectory. In the latest AP Poll, the Hurricanes moved up two spots to sixth in the country after its 39-38 win over Cal.

After No. 1 Alabama (4-1) was upset by Vanderbilt (3-2) and No. 4 Tennesee (4-1)lost to unranked Arkansas (4-2), both SEC teams fell below Miami to 7th and 8th, respectively.

The Hurricanes are one of four ACC teams now ranked in the AP Poll.

Clemson (4-1) is the next highest-ranked conference team (10th, moved up five spots after a 29-13 win over Florida State), followed by Pitt (5-0) (22nd, unranked last week, beat North Carolina 34-24), and SMU (5-1) (25th, unranked last week, beat Louisville 34-27).

Syracuse (4-1) (6) (beat then No. 25 UNLV 44-41 OT) and Louisville (3-2) (4) were the other ACC teams to receive votes.

Miami currently has zero ranked teams on its remaining schedule.

1. Texas (5-0), 2. Ohio State (5-0), 3. Oregon (5-0), 4. Penn State (5-0), and 5. Georgia (4-1) are ranked in front of the Hurricanes.

Miami will be on a bye week this week and will travel to Louisville in the following week.