Historically, Miami wide receivers have been the best in the country. Miami has four receivers that have eclipsed 10,000 career receiving yards in the NFL: Michael Irvin - 11,904 yards and 65 touchdowns, Reggie Wayne - 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns, Andre Johnson - 14,185 yards and 70 touchdowns, and Santana Moss - 10,283 yards and 66 touchdowns. According to NFL.com, Miami has produced the most NFL draft picks at the wide receiver position. New wide receivers coach Kevin Beard played with Johnson, Moss, and Wayne during his time at Miami from 1999 to 2003. He is now tasked with raising the level of production from the wide receiver group. According to Pro Football Focus, the position group received a 69.9 grade in 2022 good for 77th in the country. "I'm trying to help them eliminate the fear of failure. Once they understand that right now it's okay to fail, because the only way to get to success is by learning how you fail and once they understand how they are failing now they can stop doing that, and do the next thing to help them succeed, and once they see it that starts the believing process." The players are responding to Beard's guidance with rave reviews, calling him the best wide receivers coach they have ever had. "Coach Beard, you can trust him," sophomore wide receiver Isaiah Horton said. "He'll tell you the good, he'll tell you the bad too. And he'' tell you about his failures...he's telling us what he did wrong so he can help ourselves."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GcmVzaG1hbiBOYXRoYW5pZWwgSm9zZXBoIHNhaWQgV1IgY29hY2gg S2V2aW4gQmVhcmQgaGFzIGhlbHBlZCBoaW0gdHJlbWVuZG91c2x5IHRodXMg ZmFyOjxicj48YnI+4oCcSXTigJlzIGp1c3QgdGhlIGxpdHRsZSB0aGluZ3Mg dGhhdCBoZeKAmXMgaW5zdGlsbGluZywgYW5kIEkganVzdCB0b29rIGl0IGFu ZCBJIHJhbiB3aXRoIGl0LuKAnTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vY2FuZXNfY291bnR5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjYW5lc19j b3VudHk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9iTFhtQWtPTUg0Ij5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vYkxYbUFrT01INDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXJj dXMgQmVuamFtaW4gKEBCZW5qYW1pblJpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CZW5qYW1pblJpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTY0NTgzMTQ1 NjQ5OTg1MTI2ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAxMSwgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XUiBCcmFzaGFyZCBTbWl0aCBvbiBjb2FjaCBLZXZpbiBCZWFyZDog 4oCcQnkgZmFyIHRoZSBiZXN0IHJlY2VpdmVyIGNvYWNoIEkgaGFkIGNvYWNo aW5nIHdpc2Uu4oCdPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jYW5l c19jb3VudHk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNhbmVzX2NvdW50eTwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXJjdXMgQmVuamFtaW4gKEBCZW5qYW1pblJpdmFs cykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CZW5qYW1pblJpdmFs cy9zdGF0dXMvMTY0NDcyOTUyNjc0Njg1MzM3Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCA4LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Horton has made a significant jump this spring and is competing for a starting position despite playing minimally last season due to injury. "Coach Beard is getting me better," Horton continued. "Developing me not just as a player, but as a man too as well. I appreciate that as well. Coach Dawson's a great coach also. They're both player-coaches, love to play for them." Beard feels offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson's offense will be a selling point in itself for recruits and the results on the field during the season encourage local talent to stay home. "It's going to be really exciting. That's why I am trying to get everyone to come down and just see it, because now once you come down and see it in the beginning stage, and you still see plays being made. When the games come and you see the results of what you know was put into it, that's what's going to make everybody say, I'm staying home, I want to be a part of this, and I want to bring this place back to where it's suppose to be, not where it was, but where it's suppose to be, because we can't do 2001 again. We can't do a do-over. We have to create that 2001 in 2023 for this year, so that's the part that I'm really excited about." The current receivers see a clear difference from the coaching received in the past and describe a connection with Beard that is unparalleled. "I don't want to speak on the past but he's the best coach I've had so far," junior receiver Jacolby George said. "Because he connects with us. He let's us know what we're doing wrong and he let's us know it's okay to fail and to learn from it."



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgUGxhbnRhdGlvbiBjb25uZWN0aW9uIGlzIHN0cm9uZyBhdCBN aWFtaSB3aXRoIHRoZSBhZGRpdGlvbiBvZiBuZXcgV1IgY29hY2ggS2V2aW4g QmVhcmQ8YnI+PGJyPkNvdWxkIGJlIGEgaHVnZSBzZWFzb24gZm9yIEphY29s YnkgR2VvcmdlIGluIHRoaXMgbmV3IEFpciBSYWlkIGF0dGFjayB1bmRlciBT aGFubm9uIERhd3NvbjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY2Fu ZXNfY291bnR5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjYW5lc19jb3VudHk8 L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHM/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL1ByUEhsb0ZVN1AiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QclBIbG9GVTdQ PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEZyYW5rIFR1Y2tlciAoQFRoZUNyaWJTb3V0aEZM QSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaGVDcmliU291dGhG TEEvc3RhdHVzLzE2MzIxMTYwMDY0OTQ1MzU2ODM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK