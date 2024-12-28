No. 13 Miami upset by No. 18 Iowa State in Pop Tarts, Ward plays half

ORLANDO - The Miami Hurricanes and the Iowa State Cyclones were engaged in a shootout at the Pop Tarts Bowl on Saturday (Dec. 28). This one ended with Miami dropping a 42-41 decision to Iowa State in the final seconds. Needing a late goal-line stand in order to hold on to a 41-35 lead, the Cane's defense was in a position to secure the victory.

But after four tries, the Cyclones (11-3 final record; most wins in school history) crossed the end zone on a 1-yard quarterback sneak by sophomore quarterback Rocco Becht with 56 seconds left, tying the game at 41-41. An extra point by freshman kicker Kyle Konrardy (6-for-6 in PATs) would give Iowa State a one-point lead.

However, the game was not ultimately decided until the final buzzer, as Miami quarterback Emory Williams attempted a Hail Mary picked off by Iowa State sophomore defensive back Drew Surges at his team’s own 10-yard line.

The Canes (10-3 final record) lost their sixth straight bowl game, dating back to 2017. It is the second time this has happened in program history, with their first six-game bowl losing streak from 2008 to 2015. And since 2006, they have won only one bowl game in 2016, scoring a 31-14 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Russell Athletic Bowl at Camping World Stadium.

The Canes were in a great position to win this game, as they had a lead for almost the entire second half. However, their defense could not get the stops needed to hold on, as they did not force the Cyclones to commit any turnovers. Additionally, Miami’s offense committed three turnovers in this bowl game, which played a significant role in the outcome.

On the game’s very first play, the ball was snapped too high to catch for junior running back Damien Martinez. As a result, Miami lost a fumble at its own 22-yard line, giving Iowa State a great chance to open up the scoring. Becht (22-for-36, 270 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions) engineered a seven-play, 22-yard drive to find tight end Gabe Burkle for a 9-yard touchdown pass in tight double coverage. This would give Iowa State a 7-0 lead at 11:23. Miami punched right back with an electrifying 75-yard touchdown run from junior running back Martinez. The offensive linemen and receivers were all in unison as they blocked for Martinez to explode for a wide-open burst, and he went untouched all the way to the end zone.

The game was tied at 7-7 with 11:10 left in the first quarter. Iowa State took the lead right back at 14-7 on its next drive, as sophomore running back Carson Hansen (16 carries, 82 yards, two touchdowns; 13-yard touchdown catch) burst through the heart of Miami’s defense for a 30-yard run en route to the end zone at the 8:34 mark.

But Miami was not down for long, as record-setting and outgoing senior quarterback Cam Ward or wide receiver Jacolby George for a 4-yard touchdown loft with 4:12 left. With the touchdown pass, Ward became the FBS all-time career leader in touchdown passes with 156, breaking the record previously set by Case Keenum (Houston).

As the game was tied at 14-14, Iowa State was coming back to retake the lead. Becht hit senior wide receiver Jaylin Noel (eight receptions, 117 yards, one touchdown) in the slot for a 49-yard pass on a double move at the 2:35 mark. The referees initially ruled Noel’s play as a touchdown, but they overturned it as he was ruled down at the Miami 1-yard line. Shortly after that, Iowa State took a 21-14 lead by way of a 1-yard touchdown run down the middle of the field by Hanson with seven Cyclones up front at the 2:23 mark.