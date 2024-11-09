No. 4 Miami loses first of the season to Georgia Tech, Ward fumbles late

ATLANTA - The fourth-ranked Miami Hurricanes were too much to handle on Saturday (Nov. 9) against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. It turned into a tough 28-23 loss on the road that can affect their chances of reaching the ACC title game.
With 1:52 left in the fourth quarter, Miami had a chance to march down the field for a game-winning drive as Ward was ready for action from his team’s 19-yard line. After a pass fell incomplete on first down, Ward was strip-sacked at the 1:48 mark by junior defensive lineman Romello Height, which Jordan Ven Den Berg recovered.
This play ended Miami’s hopes of another comeback win and sealed its second consecutive heartbreaking loss to Georgia Tech (6-4; 4-3 ACC). Miami had more first downs (23-18) and more total yards (436-370) than Georgia Tech.
But Miami committed the game’s only turnover, a lost fumble by Ward, and struggled with third-down efficiency, going only 3-for-10 (30 percent success rate). In comparison, Georgia Tech went 9-for-14 (64.2 percent success rate) in this all-important area.
With the loss, Miami (9-1; 5-1 in ACC) is now tied for second in the ACC standings with No. 23 Clemson (6-2; 5-1 in ACC). The new ACC leader is No. 13 SMU (8-1; 5-0 in ACC).
The game began with an explosive 65-yard run and then a juking 16-yard touchdown by junior running back Jamal Haynes with 13:08 left in the first quarter. With an extra point by sophomore kicker Aidan Birr, Georgia Tech took a quick 7-0 lead over Miami. Georgia Tech’s first scoring drive took only four plays for 85 yards and a little more than two minutes off the clock.
After the Georgia Tech touchdown, Miami’s offense went to work and answered with its own score. In a drive that took just 50 seconds off the clock, Miami’s two plays were a 1-yard run by junior running back Damien Martinez and a 74-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Cam Ward to junior tight end Elijah Arroyo, who got in the end zone untouched. The extra point by senior kicker Andres Borreglaes tied the game up at 7-7 at 11:59 in the first quarter.
From then on, the game slowed down for the rest of the first half. After Miami’s defense forced Georgia Tech to a three-and-out, the offense got back on the field and used an eight-play, 44-yard drive that resulted in a 41-yard field goal from Borregales. Miami took a 10-7 lead over Georgia Tech at 7:47.
One thing to note: On the Canes' second drive of the game, Ward completed two passes - one of which was a 21-yard pass to senior wide receiver Xavier Restrepo that took them to the Yellow Jackets 28-yard line. Restrepo’s catch was historic in that he claimed sole possession of the all-time lead in receptions with 183 total for the Canes.
The next possession was the longest one of the first half, as Georgia Tech’s offense was on the field for 17 plays for 10:45 . The 75-yard scoring drive lasted for the remainder of the first quarter. It ended with 12:02 left in the second quarter with a 5-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Haynes King to Malik Rutherford. A Birr kick gave Georgia Tech the lead back at 14-10 over Miami.
For the rest of the second quarter, both teams exchanged punts on two drives each, and Miami's third drive resulted in a turnover on downs. Miami would go into halftime down 14-10 to Georgia Tech.
Aside from Restrepo’s milestone - he added another first-half catch to reach 184 all-time receptions as the Canes career leader - Ward threw his 30th touchdown pass to set a single-season Canes record at quarterback.
Halftime statistics:
Ward: 9-18 for 133 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions •Martinez: seven carries for 42 rushing yards (six yards per carry)
Arroyo: two receptions, 73 yards, one touchdown
Total yards: Georgia Tech - 209; Miami - 198
Third down conversions: Georgia Tech - 5-for-8 (62.5 percent success rate);
Miami - 1-for-5 (20 percent success rate).
To start the third quarter, Georgia Tech exhibited a high level of discipline on both sides of the ball. After forcing Miami to turn the ball over on downs, Georgia Tech used an eight-play, 61-yard drive that took 4:27 off the clock for another score. Tech extended the lead over Miami to 21-10 with 6:46 left in the third quarter. This happened through a 15-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Aaron Philo to senior wide receiver Chase Lane and Barr’s third extra point. This would not deter Miami as it used its methodical scoring drive to cut Georgia Tech’s lead to 21-16 with 2:43 left in the third quarter.
A nine-play, 83-yard drive ended with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Ward to sophomore wide receiver Isaiah Horton. A failed two-point conversion followed, keeping the Miami deficit to Georgia Tech at five points. Tech would regain the ball and methodically drive down the field for nine plays and 75 yards. This pivotal drive went from the remainder of the third quarter to 13:09 left in the game, as King reached the end zone on a 5-yard run to help make the score 28-16 in favor of Tech.
The 12-point scoring margin would hold after Miami’s next drive lasted for 3:05 with seven plays for 47 yards. This drive began at the Miami 25-yard line, and Ward completed five of six passes to reach the Georgia Tech 12-yard line before it ended with a fourth-down sack by Thomas Gore and Trenaliyas Tatum for a six-yard loss. Miami’s defense would then go on to force a Georgia Tech three-and-out.
This would set up another opportunity for the Canes offense to cut into the Yellow Jackets lead. It happened with 6:07 left in the game when Ward fired off a 38-yard touchdown pass to Restrepo.
A seven-play, 78-yard drive took 2:17 off the clock as Ward completed five straight passes for 88 yards with the Restrepo score, which cut the Georgia Tech lead to 28-23. The final Georgia Tech offensive drive started at its own 15-yard line after a 65-yard kickoff from Borreglaes.
A six-play, 25-yard drive ended with 4:01 taken off the clock. Georgia Tech would not get past its own 42-yard line on this drive.
And with 2:00 left in the game on fourth down and three yards to go, Georgia Tech would have to punt the ball to Miami. T
Miami will have a bye next week before playing its final regular-season home game against Wake Forest on Saturday, Nov. 23.
