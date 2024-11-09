No. 4 Miami loses first of the season to Georgia Tech, Ward fumbles late

ATLANTA - The fourth-ranked Miami Hurricanes were too much to handle on Saturday (Nov. 9) against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. It turned into a tough 28-23 loss on the road that can affect their chances of reaching the ACC title game.

With 1:52 left in the fourth quarter, Miami had a chance to march down the field for a game-winning drive as Ward was ready for action from his team’s 19-yard line. After a pass fell incomplete on first down, Ward was strip-sacked at the 1:48 mark by junior defensive lineman Romello Height, which Jordan Ven Den Berg recovered.

This play ended Miami’s hopes of another comeback win and sealed its second consecutive heartbreaking loss to Georgia Tech (6-4; 4-3 ACC). Miami had more first downs (23-18) and more total yards (436-370) than Georgia Tech.

But Miami committed the game’s only turnover, a lost fumble by Ward, and struggled with third-down efficiency, going only 3-for-10 (30 percent success rate). In comparison, Georgia Tech went 9-for-14 (64.2 percent success rate) in this all-important area.

With the loss, Miami (9-1; 5-1 in ACC) is now tied for second in the ACC standings with No. 23 Clemson (6-2; 5-1 in ACC). The new ACC leader is No. 13 SMU (8-1; 5-0 in ACC).

The game began with an explosive 65-yard run and then a juking 16-yard touchdown by junior running back Jamal Haynes with 13:08 left in the first quarter. With an extra point by sophomore kicker Aidan Birr, Georgia Tech took a quick 7-0 lead over Miami. Georgia Tech’s first scoring drive took only four plays for 85 yards and a little more than two minutes off the clock.

After the Georgia Tech touchdown, Miami’s offense went to work and answered with its own score. In a drive that took just 50 seconds off the clock, Miami’s two plays were a 1-yard run by junior running back Damien Martinez and a 74-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Cam Ward to junior tight end Elijah Arroyo, who got in the end zone untouched. The extra point by senior kicker Andres Borreglaes tied the game up at 7-7 at 11:59 in the first quarter.

From then on, the game slowed down for the rest of the first half. After Miami’s defense forced Georgia Tech to a three-and-out, the offense got back on the field and used an eight-play, 44-yard drive that resulted in a 41-yard field goal from Borregales. Miami took a 10-7 lead over Georgia Tech at 7:47.

One thing to note: On the Canes' second drive of the game, Ward completed two passes - one of which was a 21-yard pass to senior wide receiver Xavier Restrepo that took them to the Yellow Jackets 28-yard line. Restrepo’s catch was historic in that he claimed sole possession of the all-time lead in receptions with 183 total for the Canes.