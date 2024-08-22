PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1ZMzlER1I2OExFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVkzOURHUjY4TEUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Noel, Robinson, Edwards Claim 2024 UM Sports Hall of Fame & Museum Awards

CanesCounty.com
Staff
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3ppQUlVQVhLLWtBP3NpPXdVS3Fxa0U3ZTV0OXdKVWM/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Miami Hurricanes student-athletes Alexa Noel (women’s tennis), Russell Robinson (men’s track and field), and Julia Edwards (soccer) have been named the inaugural winners of the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame & Museum Awards for the 2023-24 school year.


Noel, the 2024 NCAA women’s singles champion, won the UM Sports Hall of Fame & Museum Student-Athlete of the Year Award, presented to the top all-around Hurricanes student-athlete of the year. Noel defeated Georgia’s Anastasiia Lopata in the final, becoming the third Miami player to win the NCAA singles title and earning a wild-card berth into this year’s US Open. Noel earned ITA All-America honors for the third time and was named the ACC Women’s Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year.


Robinson, the 2024 men’s indoor track and field triple jump champion, won the Ron Fraser Award, which is named after Miami’s legendary head baseball coach and is presented to the UM student-athlete who brings honor to the athletic department and best exemplifies what it means to be a Miami Hurricane. Robinson is a four-time All-American (two indoor, two outdoor) and the school and ACC record holder in the triple jump. He is the reigning ACC Men’s Indoor Track & Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year and a 2024 ACC Excellence Award winner. Robinson recently competed in the triple jump for the United States Olympic Team at the 2024 Summer Olympics, becoming the first Miami track and field athlete to compete for Team USA in 12 years.


Edwards was awarded the Frank Gore Comeback Award, presented to a Hurricanes student-athlete who overcame hardship to return to the playing field and represent their program excellently. The award is named after the legendary running back who recovered from two major knee injuries during his four seasons at UM. One of Miami’s team captains, Edwards, appeared in all 17 matches last season after returning from bilateral surgery on her shins. She was an ACC All-Academic selection.


The UM Sports Hall of Fame & Museum Awards, created in conjunction with Miami Athletics, are voted on by the UM Sports Hall of Fame & Museum Board of Directors. The presentation of the three awards will be announced later; for more information on the UM Sports Hall of Fame & Museum, visit umsportshalloffame.com.


Courtesy of Miami Athletics

