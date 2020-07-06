 CaneSport - Off Elite 11, QB Jay Allen hopeful on Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-06 03:55:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Off Elite 11, QB Jay Allen hopeful on Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
Managing Editor
@canesport

Ft. Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll High School QB and Cane target Jay Allen recently competed in the Elite 11, heading there straight from a major baseball tournament.His take on his performance?“I sta...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}