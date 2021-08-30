Official game 1 depth chart released

The Miami Hurricanes have released their official game 1 depth chart today.

And there were a few surprises.

The biggest?

Amari Carter beat out returning starter Gil Frierson at Striker. Carter, of course, made the move from safety in the spring. Another player at a new spot also won a starting role: Keontra Smith, who played Striker last year, is now the starting WILL linebacker. And in the middle Corey Flagg unseated BJ Jennings, although that wasn't a huge shock as they were back and forth in fall drills.

The backup QB job has yet to be determined, and at RB as expected it's Cam Harris starting. But Rhett Lashlee has said all the backs will play and he'll go with the hot hand,.

WR is as expected, although Mark Pope didn't make the two deep, and at O line it's DJ Scaife starting at RT where he's worked as the first teamer the last two weeks. Last year's RT starter Jarrid Williams is now listed as Zion Nelson's backup at LT.

Also worth nothing is at DT Leonard Taylor isn't listed on the two-deep, with co-starters listed as Jared Harrison-Hunte, Jon Ford and Nesta Silvera. Jordan Miller is listed as the fourth tackle on the two-deep.

At defensive end Tennessee transfer Deandre Johnson lost out the starting job to Jahfari Harvey, with Zach McCloud as expected the other first-teamer.

Also of note: There are a couple of freshmen backups at safety - James Williams and Kam Kinchens. And Tyrique Stevenson is the starting punt returner with Mike Harley and Key'Shawn Smith teaming up on kickoff returns.