Official game 1 depth chart released
The Miami Hurricanes have released their official game 1 depth chart today.
And there were a few surprises.
The biggest?
Amari Carter beat out returning starter Gil Frierson at Striker. Carter, of course, made the move from safety in the spring. Another player at a new spot also won a starting role: Keontra Smith, who played Striker last year, is now the starting WILL linebacker. And in the middle Corey Flagg unseated BJ Jennings, although that wasn't a huge shock as they were back and forth in fall drills.
The backup QB job has yet to be determined, and at RB as expected it's Cam Harris starting. But Rhett Lashlee has said all the backs will play and he'll go with the hot hand,.
WR is as expected, although Mark Pope didn't make the two deep, and at O line it's DJ Scaife starting at RT where he's worked as the first teamer the last two weeks. Last year's RT starter Jarrid Williams is now listed as Zion Nelson's backup at LT.
Also worth nothing is at DT Leonard Taylor isn't listed on the two-deep, with co-starters listed as Jared Harrison-Hunte, Jon Ford and Nesta Silvera. Jordan Miller is listed as the fourth tackle on the two-deep.
At defensive end Tennessee transfer Deandre Johnson lost out the starting job to Jahfari Harvey, with Zach McCloud as expected the other first-teamer.
Also of note: There are a couple of freshmen backups at safety - James Williams and Kam Kinchens. And Tyrique Stevenson is the starting punt returner with Mike Harley and Key'Shawn Smith teaming up on kickoff returns.
OFFICIAL GAME 1 DEPTH CHART
OFFENSE
QB
1st team D'Eriq King
2nd team Tyler Van Dyke
OR 2nd team Jake Garcia
RB
1st team Cam Harris
2nd team Jaylan Knighton
OR 2nd team Don Chaney
WR
1st team Charleston Rambo
2nd team Dee Wiggins
WR
1st team Mike Harley
2nd team Xavier Restrepo
WR
1st team Key’Shawn Smith
2nd team Mike Redding
TE
1st team Will Mallory
2nd team Elijah Arroyo
LT
1st team Zion Nelson
2nd team Jarrid Williams
LG
1st team Jalen Rivers
2nd team Ousman Traore
OR 2nd team Cleveland Reed
C
1st team Corey Gaynor
2nd team Jakai Clark
RG
1st team Navaughn Donaldson
2nd team Justice Oluwaseun
RT
1st team DJ Scaife
2nd team Kai-Leon Herbert
DEFENSE
DE
1st team Zach McCloud
2nd team Chantz Williams
DT
1st team Jon Ford
OR 1st team Nesta Silvera
3rd team Jordan Miller
DT
1st team Jared Harrison-Hunte
OR 1st team Nesta Silvgera
3rd team Jordan Miller
DE
1st team Jahfari Harvey
2nd team Deandre Johnson
WLB
1st team Keontra Smith
2nd team Waynmon Steed
MLB
1st team Corey Flagg
2nd team BJ Jennings
STR
1st team Amari Carter
2nd team Gil Frierson
CB
1st team DJ Ivey
OR 1st team Tyrique Stevenson
3rd team Al Blades
S
1st team Gurvan Hall
2nd team Kam Kinchens
S
1st team Bubba Bolden
2nd team James WQilliams
CB
1st team Te'Cory Couch
OR 1st team Tyrique Stevenson
3rd team Al Blades
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
1st team Andy Borregales
2nd team Camden Price
P
1st team Lou Hedley
2nd team Matias Gasc
PR
1st team Tyrique Stevenson
2nd team Xavier Restrepo
KOR
1st team Mike Harley, Key'Shawn Smith
2nd team Xavier Restrepo, Te'Cory Couch