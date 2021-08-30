 CaneSport - Official game 1 depth chart released
Official game 1 depth chart released

Miami Hurricanes
Football

The Miami Hurricanes have released their official game 1 depth chart today.

And there were a few surprises.

The biggest?

Amari Carter beat out returning starter Gil Frierson at Striker. Carter, of course, made the move from safety in the spring. Another player at a new spot also won a starting role: Keontra Smith, who played Striker last year, is now the starting WILL linebacker. And in the middle Corey Flagg unseated BJ Jennings, although that wasn't a huge shock as they were back and forth in fall drills.

The backup QB job has yet to be determined, and at RB as expected it's Cam Harris starting. But Rhett Lashlee has said all the backs will play and he'll go with the hot hand,.

WR is as expected, although Mark Pope didn't make the two deep, and at O line it's DJ Scaife starting at RT where he's worked as the first teamer the last two weeks. Last year's RT starter Jarrid Williams is now listed as Zion Nelson's backup at LT.

Also worth nothing is at DT Leonard Taylor isn't listed on the two-deep, with co-starters listed as Jared Harrison-Hunte, Jon Ford and Nesta Silvera. Jordan Miller is listed as the fourth tackle on the two-deep.

At defensive end Tennessee transfer Deandre Johnson lost out the starting job to Jahfari Harvey, with Zach McCloud as expected the other first-teamer.

Also of note: There are a couple of freshmen backups at safety - James Williams and Kam Kinchens. And Tyrique Stevenson is the starting punt returner with Mike Harley and Key'Shawn Smith teaming up on kickoff returns.

OFFICIAL GAME 1 DEPTH CHART

OFFENSE

QB

1st team D'Eriq King

2nd team Tyler Van Dyke

OR 2nd team Jake Garcia

RB

1st team Cam Harris

2nd team Jaylan Knighton

OR 2nd team Don Chaney

WR

1st team Charleston Rambo

2nd team Dee Wiggins

WR

1st team Mike Harley

2nd team Xavier Restrepo

WR

1st team Key’Shawn Smith

2nd team Mike Redding

TE

1st team Will Mallory

2nd team Elijah Arroyo

LT

1st team Zion Nelson

2nd team Jarrid Williams

LG

1st team Jalen Rivers

2nd team Ousman Traore

OR 2nd team Cleveland Reed

C

1st team Corey Gaynor

2nd team Jakai Clark

RG

1st team Navaughn Donaldson

2nd team Justice Oluwaseun

RT

1st team DJ Scaife

2nd team Kai-Leon Herbert

DEFENSE

DE

1st team Zach McCloud

2nd team Chantz Williams

DT

1st team Jon Ford

OR 1st team Nesta Silvera

3rd team Jordan Miller

DT

1st team Jared Harrison-Hunte

OR 1st team Nesta Silvgera

3rd team Jordan Miller

DE

1st team Jahfari Harvey

2nd team Deandre Johnson

WLB

1st team Keontra Smith

2nd team Waynmon Steed

MLB

1st team Corey Flagg

2nd team BJ Jennings

STR

1st team Amari Carter

2nd team Gil Frierson

CB

1st team DJ Ivey

OR 1st team Tyrique Stevenson

3rd team Al Blades

S

1st team Gurvan Hall

2nd team Kam Kinchens

S

1st team Bubba Bolden

2nd team James WQilliams

CB

1st team Te'Cory Couch

OR 1st team Tyrique Stevenson

3rd team Al Blades

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

1st team Andy Borregales

2nd team Camden Price

P

1st team Lou Hedley

2nd team Matias Gasc

PR

1st team Tyrique Stevenson

2nd team Xavier Restrepo

KOR

1st team Mike Harley, Key'Shawn Smith

2nd team Xavier Restrepo, Te'Cory Couch

