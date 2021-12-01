OL sets UM official visit for this weekend, Garin Justice visiting today
St. Johns (Fla.) Creekside OL Matthew McCoy has set his Miami Hurricanes official visit for this weekend.“I set that up two weeks ago, and I have a lot of interest in Miami,” McCoy said. “Officiall...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news