News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-06 15:58:44 -0500') }} football Edit

OLB picks up offer from Cane coaches at satellite camp

A8ch8v6ahjpexvznjyvj
Gary Ferman • CaneSport
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern High School Class of 2021 OLB/ATH Chief Borders participated in a June 4 adidas Elite Camp at Mercer University.And while there he caught the eye of a pair of Cane co...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}