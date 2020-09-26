OPINION: Canes show they are ready to take on the ultimate test
Admit it, you are a bit in awe by now at the transformation of the Miami Hurricanes.It is time to forget the how and why they got here to this place where there is light.It is time to simply enjoy ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news