Published Jan 24, 2025
Video: Miami baseball players talk with media ahead of 2025 season
CanesCounty.com
Staff
Players Daniel Cuvet, Dorian Gonzalez Jr., Brian Walters, Nick Robert, and Rob Evans answered questions from the media ahead of the 2025 season.

Miami begins its 2025 campaign on February 14th against Niagara at home. The first pitch is set for 7:00 PM Eastern.

