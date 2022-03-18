OPINION: Larranaga and Miami were dancing Friday and things seemed right

GREENVILLE – Four years. Can you believe it? Friday the band played and the cheerleaders swayed and CBS legend Jim Nantz called play by play and Jim Larranaga led his Miami Hurricanes back into The Big Dance.

Everything just seemed right again. You could say that here on Friday, the nightmare of a phantom FBI investigation that derailed two recruiting classes was officially in the rear-view mirror for Miami and for Larranaga, his staff and the program in general. Larranaga told his team before it left Coral Gables that he planned to have the time of his life. And he meant it.

But quite frankly, you can’t have the time of your life and lose. No way. Ultimately this trip into Madness was going to be measured by what 10th-seeded Miami was able to do on the court Friday against seventh-seeded USC where the Hurricanes prevailed by the slimmest of margins, 68-66, on two Charlie Moore free throws with three seconds left.

“What I've come to learn about this team is they really rise to the occasion,” Larranaga said. “We've been through this a lot this season, a lot of close games, and every game, someone steps up and makes big plays. We get a great defensive rebound or a blocked shot or hit a couple of key free throws like we did today.”

It was a game between teams from a pair of schools on opposite coasts that for decades have been seen as mirror images of each other.

But there were zero similarities on the court Friday, not in the teams out there, not in the two halves that they played as USC overcame an 11-point halftime deficit to take the lead and even then another seven-point margin with 44 seconds to play before Miami found a way as it does so often to finish on top at the end of a razor-close game.

The Canes faced a USC group that was one of the biggest in the nation with seven players 6-9 or taller. Miami relies on athleticism and veteran savvy. The Canes would have to harass the living daylights out of the Trojans, fight a life and death battle for every rebound and hope to have enough left in the tank late in the game.

Fighting through foul trouble too was not part of the plan. Needing to go deep into the bench and have to count on every man to make a contribution was phenomenal, but also could not be anticipated. Miami played under the most intense pressure and forced 18 turnovers while turning the ball over itself just three times. That allowed the Hurricanes to overcome a 1-14 shooting night from the three-point line where they typically are very good.

An edge in height like the one USC brought into this game doesn’t equate to an edge in coaching and preparation. Larranaga might have been missing from March Madness the past three seasons but he didn’t forget what it takes to win on this stage. Poise. Respect for every possession. A plan.

It was fun watching the artistry on Friday, the defensive strategy, the offensive variety. Miami’s first-half pressure, before Isaiah Wong’s foul trouble kicked in, kept USC from settling into the game on either side of the court until the second half when Miami might have come out from the locker room a bit flat after its amazing first half.

Miami is not spectacular on defense, but it is great with pressure. The Hurricanes led the ACC and are No. 11 in the country in defensive steal percentage, and thus are a team that’s capable of feasting in transition. In fact, the Canes led the country in points per possession in transition, per Synergy. Moore, Jordan Miller and Kameron McGusty all average better than two steals per 40 minutes.

Larranaga was able to dial up plenty of offense too. When the Trojans were thinking about McGusty, Miami hit them with a lot of Wong. Then the Canes isolated Jordan Miller for a few drives to the basket and slid McGusty into the middle of USC’s zone and let him score a few easy baskets there to get him going. Then Moore jumped into the fray, finishing with 16 points, the second-highest total on the team. Freshmen Bensley Joseph and Wooga Poplar had just two points each, but their 14:56 and 7:15 of playing time were critical as well.

This was a total team effort and the success of the entire game plan in general allowed Miami to overcome any natural jitters from being at the dance.

Consider this: The Hurricanes’ roster had a combined 11 points in NCAA Tournament action entering the game. Nine of those were scored by McGusty, now a sixth-year redshirt senior, when the guard was at Oklahoma in 2018. The other two were scored by point guard Charlie Moore, also a sixth-year redshirt senior guard, when he was at Kansas in 2019.

That’s right, not one player who began his career at Miami had ever sniffed March Madness before, the criminality of what the nation’s top law enforcement body did to the Miami basketball program.



